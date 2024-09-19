KuCoin Unveils Cross Margin Mode Upgrade: Enhancing Flexibility and Efficiency in Futures Trading, Own Your Future

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As celebrates its 7th anniversary, KuCoin is thrilled to announce a significant upgrade to its Futures trading platform with the launch of the Cross Margin Mode. This major enhancement is designed to optimize the trading experience by allowing more flexible and efficient management of funds, representing a pivotal development in KuCoin’s Futures offerings.



Cross-Margin Mode offers a holistic approach to margin management, differing markedly from the traditional Isolated Margin Mode. In Isolated Margin Mode, each position's margin is managed separately, restricting traders from leveraging profits across multiple trades without first closing positions or withdrawing. In contrast, Cross Margin Mode consolidates margins, simplifying the trading process and increasing operational efficiency. This mode allows for higher leverage, enabling traders to maximize their potential with the same capital outlay.

KuCoin's Cross Margin Mode offers several key advantages that significantly enhance trading efficiency and security. This mode utilizes a sophisticated algorithm that eliminates the need for frequent adjustments to restrict risk limits and enables traders to scale their positions more effectively. Additionally, the Initial Margin Rate (IMR) and Maintenance Margin Rate (MMR) in Cross Margin Mode are calculated with a finer granularity, using continuous variables rather than discrete risk levels, resulting in more stable and predictable margin requirements that protect against unexpected liquidations. Lastly, KuCoin's approach in calculating risk rates in this mode prevents rapid increases in account risk and considers the worst-case scenario for both long and short orders, promoting a balanced and secure trading environment.

KuCoin continues prioritizing security and user satisfaction, ensuring that all participants, from novices to seasoned traders, can leverage the full potential of their crypto investments securely and efficiently.

Embrace the future of trading with KuCoin’s Cross Margin Mode—where flexibility meets efficiency. Trust KuCoin, own your future. For more details, please visit KuCoin’s Help Center .

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June & September 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2023 & 2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

