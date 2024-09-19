SSE plc to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on September 24 2024

PERTH, Scotland, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SSE plc (LON: SSE) based in Perth, and focused on developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure needed for the energy system of tomorrow, today announced that Michael Livingston, Director of Investor Relations will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 24. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: September 24, 2024

TIME: 10:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About SSE plc

SSE’s purpose is to provide the energy needed today while building a better world of energy for tomorrow. We do this by developing, building, operating and investing in world-class electricity infrastructure that is vital to the clean energy transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen storage, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. Our Net Zero Acceleration Programme Plus will see us invest £20.5bn in critical electricity infrastructure across the five years to 2027.

A FTSE-100 company headquartered in the UK, SSE has a growing presence in carefully chosen international markets. We employ c.14,000 talented and skilled people and are a proud ‘real Living Wage’ and ‘Living Hours’ employer and accreditee of the ‘Fair Tax Mark’. SSE was also the first company in the world to develop a ‘Just Transition Strategy’ aimed at ensuring the benefits of the clean energy transition are shared by workers and communities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

