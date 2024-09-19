Global Oleochemicals Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oleochemicals are organic chemicals derived from natural fats and oils, primarily vegetable oils and animal fats. This market has gained significant traction due to the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products. Oleochemicals find applications across various sectors, including personal care, food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications.

In the personal care sector, oleochemicals such as fatty acids and glycerin are essential in formulating cosmetics, soaps, and shampoos. For instance, In 2020, Unilever highlighted the incorporation of sustainable palm oil in their formulations, showcasing the environmental advantages of using oleochemical ingredients. The food industry also utilizes oleochemicals as emulsifiers and stabilizers, with products like mono- and diglycerides playing a crucial role in enhancing food texture and shelf life.

In the pharmaceutical industry, oleochemicals are used in drug formulations and as excipients to enhance product stability and effectiveness. For example, glycerin is commonly used in cough syrups and topical ointments, highlighting the importance of oleochemicals in healthcare. Globally, the oleochemicals market has witnessed substantial growth, with volume sales reaching approximately 14.6 million tons in 2021, and projections indicate a rise to 19.5 million tons by 2026, driven by increasing demand across Asia-Pacific & North America. In 2022, the United States accounted for about 30% of global oleochemical sales, while countries like Indonesia and Malaysia are emerging as key players in palm oil-based oleochemicals, reflecting the geographical shift towards sustainable sources. As industries strive for greener alternatives, the oleochemicals market will continue to expand, underscoring its vital role in a sustainable future.

By Country Malaysia Lead the Global Oleochemicals Market

The Malaysian oleochemicals market is a significant player in the global landscape, primarily due to the country's extensive palm oil production. In 2021, Malaysia produced around 3.8 million tons of oleochemicals, securing its position as one of the leading suppliers worldwide. Oleochemicals are extensively utilized across various sectors. In the personal care industry, they serve as key ingredients in cosmetics and toiletries. For instance, in 2020, KLK Oleo launched its range of sustainable surfactants, catering to brands seeking eco-friendly formulations. These surfactants enhance product performance while aligning with consumer preferences for sustainability.

Additionally, oleochemicals are vital in the food industry, acting as emulsifiers and stabilizers in processed foods. Firms such as IOI Oleochemical have created mono- and diglycerides, which play a crucial role in enhancing texture and prolonging shelf life in food products. The industrial sector also benefits from oleochemicals, with applications in lubricants and plasticizers. As awareness of sustainability increases, Malaysia's oleochemicals market is well-positioned for growth, fostering innovation and aligning with global trends.

Manufacturers Approaches and Strategies in the Global Oleochemicals Market:

Manufacturers in the global oleochemicals market are increasingly adopting sustainability as a core strategy. Companies like BASF and Kao are innovating product lines that emphasize eco-friendly ingredients, while firms like Wilmar are integrating vertically to control quality and sustainability throughout the supply chain. Investment in research and development, as seen with Cargill, further enhances product offerings and drives innovation in this dynamic market.

By focusing on sustainability, geographical expansion, and innovative collaborations, these manufacturers are positioning themselves effectively to meet the rising demand for sustainable oleochemical products.

Manufacturer Approach/Strategy Examples Year BASF SE Sustainability Focus BASF has committed to increasing the use of renewable raw materials. In 2021, they introduced their Eco-Label initiative for sustainable product lines. 2021 Innovative Product Development Introduction of Plantacare 2000 UP, a line of surfactants made from renewable sources for personal care applications. 2020 Wilmar International Vertical Integration Wilmar manages the entire value chain, from palm oil plantations to oleochemical production, ensuring quality control and sustainability. 2019 Geographical Expansion In 2022, Wilmar expanded its operations in Africa, enhancing its market presence in the growing oleochemicals sector. 2022 Cargill, Inc. Investment in R&D Cargill has invested heavily in research to develop innovative oleochemical products for food applications, such as emulsifiers for bakery products. 2020 Collaboration and Partnerships In 2021, Cargill partnered with renewable energy firms to power its production facilities, reducing its carbon footprint. 2021 Kao Corporation Eco-Friendly Initiatives Kao launched its Sustainable Beauty program, emphasizing the use of oleochemicals derived from sustainable sources in personal care products. 2021 Product Line Diversification The introduction of Kao Bio-based Surfactants in 2022, catering to the growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics. 2022 Emery Oleochemicals Focus on Specialty Products Emery specializes in producing high-performance oleochemicals for niche markets, such as bio-lubricants and plasticizers. 2019 Sustainability Certifications In 2020, Emery obtained sustainability certifications for its products, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. 2020

