Intapp DealCloud named Deal Origination Solution of the Year at the 2024 Private Equity Wire U.S. Credit Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announced today that Intapp DealCloud was named Deal Origination Solution of the Year at the 2024 Private Equity Wire U.S. Credit Awards.



Chosen by private equity and hedge fund industry voters, the awards recognize excellence in fund performance and influential service providers across U.S. credit funds. Nearly 9,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s winners.

“We're honored to be voted the best deal origination technology by Private Equity Wire readers,” said Amit Lalwani, Global Head of Sales and Account Management for Financial Services at Intapp. “It’s a testament to the way Intapp DealCloud uses AI-driven relationship signals and zero-entry technology to help dealmakers more easily identify and nurture relationships. Strong relationships are essential to efficiently fundraise, originate deals, and build business in today's increasingly competitive environment.”

DealCloud is a data-powered platform designed to help enterprise private credit firms accelerate deals, optimize portfolio performance, improve collaboration, and make better-informed decisions — all from a centralized hub. With AI capabilities, automated data capture, and integrated market intelligence, DealCloud helps teams work more efficiently by consolidating data, automating processes, and generating actionable intelligence. As a result, teams have more time to focus on strengthening their networks and sourcing more opportunities.

To learn how DealCloud helps firms successfully source and close deals and achieve long-term success, visit dealcloud.com/solutions/data-management.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

Intapp

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com