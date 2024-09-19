Change in Innofactor Plc's financial reporting practice

Innofactor Plc, stock exchange release on September 19, 2024, at 16:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc ("Innofactor") is changing its financial reporting practice and will in the future only publish semi-annual reports and annual financial statements. Therefore, Innofactor will not publish the interim report for January-September 2024 on October 22, 2024, as previously announced.

Onni Bidco Oy ("Onni Bidco") has made a voluntary public tender offer for Innofactor, and based on the final outcome the tender offer, the offered shares together with the shares acquired by Onni Bidco prior to or during the offer period represent in aggregate approximately 81.00 percent of all issued and outstanding shares of Innofactor, excluding the shares held by Innofactor itself.

Onni Bidco has announced its intention to commence a subsequent offer period with the aim of acquiring all issued and outstanding shares of Innofactor that are not held by Innofactor itself, and to apply for the delisting of Innofactor's shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's stock exchange list, as soon as permitted and reasonably practicable under the applicable laws and regulations and the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Espoo, September 19, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

