Enzyme Substrates Market Size to Reach USD 26.1 Billion By 2032 Rising Demand for Sustainable and Green Solutions Drive Market Growth , Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider research, The Enzyme Substrates Market size is projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Expansion in Food and Beverage Industry Drive Market Growth.

Introduction of new food products is the major driving factor to increase the enzyme substrate market because enhancements in processing of natural substrates leads to help for more concentration and stability of enzymes. Recent developments in the sector show an ever-increasing movement away from unhealthy, artificial foods towards more health, natural food product line. In 2023, DSM a prominent player operating in the enzyme substrates market introduced new enzyme solutions targeting the brewing industry. It looks like those enzymes are out to brew better beer by every last drop of ethanol from beer mash. Similarly, in 2024 Novozymes launched a new enzyme product for the baking industry to provide dough quality and shelf-life benefits without the need of synthetic additives. By helping to restore functional capacity on oxidative processes in bread, this product allows bakeries to make texture and freshness easier in the gradual transition towards clean-label bread.





Key players:

Associated British Foods PLC

DuPont (GENEN 2X, LpH)

(GENEN 2X, LpH) BASF SE (Lipex LDF, Optisol)

(Lipex LDF, Optisol) AB Enzymes

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Maxam 2000, Enzomer)

(Maxam 2000, Enzomer) Syngenta (Agrisure and PowerCore, Enzyme Technologies)

(Agrisure and PowerCore, Enzyme Technologies) Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

Amano Enzyme Inc. (OptiBiotix, Pectinase)

(OptiBiotix, Pectinase) Codexis Inc.

BioResource International Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Lesaffre

Novozymes (Aquazym, Finizym)

(Aquazym, Finizym) Naturex (Nutraflo Protease, Nutraflo Amylase)

FMC Corporation (Enzyme Technologies, FMC BioPolymer)

(Enzyme Technologies, FMC BioPolymer) Haplogen GmbH (Haplogen Protease, Haplogen Amylase)

(Haplogen Protease, Haplogen Amylase) Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly Protease, Lilly Amylase)

(Lilly Protease, Lilly Amylase) Biocatalysts Ltd (Novozymes Lipozyme, Biocatalysts Protease)

(Novozymes Lipozyme, Biocatalysts Protease) SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB™ Enzyme Systems, Bio-Gen)

Tetra Pak (Tetra Enzymes Protease, Tetra Enzymes Lactase)DuPont also launched a new enzyme product in dairy at the beginning of 2024 to help reduce lactose thereby meeting the increased demand for lactose-free dairy products from consumers. This growth pattern of food preferences towards nature and health-based norms are driving the use of enzyme substrates, with key companies introducing new products to tap the benefits of these advancements.

Enzyme substrates are being widely utilized in the agricultural industry as a means of promoting sustainability as well as increasing crop yield. In soil conditioning, enzymes break down organic matter to improve soil fertility and structure, which then contributes to healthier plant growth.

The new enzyme-based portfolio of soil conditioners was an addition to the existing series of products developed by BASF as part of its commitment to sustainable agriculture began rolling out into the market with global launch in 2023. However, wider strides being made in natural pest control are thanks to enzyme substrates, also used as pesticide. By 2024, Syngenta had introduced a set of biopesticides based on enzymes to control target pests with reduced adverse environmental impacts.

Recent Developments

In 2024, Syngenta expanded its portfolio with the release of enzyme-based biopesticides. These biopesticides target specific pests while minimizing environmental impact, offering a natural alternative to traditional chemical pesticides.

In 2023, Novozymes introduced a new enzyme formulation for the production of biofertilizers. This product enhances the efficiency of converting organic materials into effective fertilizers, thereby supporting organic farming practices.

In 2023, Corteva Agriscience introduced a range of enzyme-based bioherbicides designed to combat invasive weed species. These bioherbicides utilize targeted enzyme activities to disrupt weed growth while being environmentally benign.

Enzyme Substrates Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 14.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 26.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS • Increasing demand for bioethanol drives the market growth.



• Increase in environmental concerns.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The carbohydrate segment dominated the global industrial enzyme market with 43.34% share in 2023 and carbohydrates is also the largest application segment of industrial enzymes covering use in food and beverages, bioethanol production, pharmaceuticals, etc. A manufacturing company may require enzymes to successfully ferment (digest) complex sugar molecules such as carbohydrates needed in, for example, brewing and baking or dairy factories. Moreover, carbohydrates are witnessing large increasing demand in the market based on their end use such as production of bioethanol due to its function during conversion processes from crop germ cell walls that contains starches and cellulose to fermentable sugars.

By Source

Microorganisms are expected to dominate with 48.23% of the market share in 2023 Microbes are works in causing enzyme substrate at the market place for their faster and lesser energy usage compared to other biological methods, and can be applied as an activated volt of enzymes, throughout sectors. Microorganisms (including bacteria and fungi) are another preferred source of enzymes due to their amenability for industrial-scale cultivation for bulk enzyme production and genetic tractability for improving substrate conversion efficiencies of specific enzymes. Since most of the microorganisms are mesophilic, their enzymes are easily termed as meso-friendly and these remain active over a wide variety of environmental conditions, making them more stable than natural chemical and animal proteins used commercially for products like food processing, bio-ethanol production, pharmaceuticals, waste treatment.

By Type

Protease

Carbohydrase

Lipase

Polymerase and Nuclease

Others

By Source

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

By Reaction Type

Hydrolase

Oxidoreductase

Transferase

Lyase

Other

By Application

Food and Beverages

Household Care

Bioenergy

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Feed

Other

Regional Landscape:

North America held the largest market share around 43.23% in 2023. his can be attributed to the strong presence of an evolved agri sector in the region where the use of enzyme substrates is wide across productivity potential improvement, for long term soil health and sustainable farming. In the U.S. and Canada, lea ding agricultural technology companies are growing owing to ongoing researches related to enzymes solutions which drive continuous innovation in the enzyme-based solution market. Furthermore, stringent regulatory landscape coupled with proclivity for eco-friendly agricultural practices in North America has bolstered the use of enzyme substrates across an array of application areas. Demand for natural and organic products in North America is a significant factor driving market growth, as food producers there increasingly use enzyme substrates to help meet these preferences in more ethical ways that improve quality and sustainability beyond mere absence of artificial ingredients

Key Takeaways:

Advances in enzyme technology and its applications in drug discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutics are driving market expansion.

Enzyme substrates are crucial in improving the quality, efficiency, and naturalness of food products, with recent innovations enhancing processes like brewing, baking, and dairy production.

The use of enzyme substrates in soil conditioning, pest control, and biofertilizers supports sustainable farming practices and improves crop yields.

