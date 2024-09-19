Groundbreaking Market Report Forecasts Significant Growth in Cancer Immunotherapy by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Markets. The Race for the Cures. Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics by Therapy, by Cancer and by Customer including Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success.

CAR-T Cells? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Already worth billions the global market is poised for dramatic growth. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2027.

Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

This report explores the opportunity in this market and what companies are poised to benefit.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Cancer Immunotherapy?

2.2 Immunotherapy - the looming cures

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Spending - Perspective

2.5.1 Global Expenditures for Medicines

3 Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

3.1 The Immune System

3.1.1 Innate immune system

3.1.2 Adaptive immune system

3.1.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

3.2 Immuno Oncology Technologies

3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.2.2 Cancer vaccines

3.2.3 Cytokines

3.2.4 Cell Based Therapies

3.2.5 Inhibitors/Agonists

3.2.6 Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.2.7 Others

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

4.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

4.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

4.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

4.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

4.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

4.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

4.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Outcome potential

5.1.2 Fast tracking

5.1.3 Funding

5.1.4 Technology Environment

5.1.5 Target Solutions

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Cost of Treatment

5.2.2 Clinical Trials Role

5.2.3 Combinations

5.2.4 Protocols

5.3 Therapeutic Technology Development

5.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity

5.3.2 Preference for a drug

5.3.3 Problems of Immunity Engineering

5.3.4 The Role of Cost

5.3.5 The Disruption Dynamic

5.3.6 CAR-T Cell Therapy

5.3.7 The Next Five Years

6 Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.2 Continued Success with Immunotherapy in Melanoma

6.3 AC Immune Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

6.4 LTZ Announces Financing

6.5 Immunotherapy for Cancer Overview

6.6 Implantable device shrinks pancreatic tumors

6.7 mRNA Vaccine And Immunotherapy Reduce Melanoma Recurrence

6.8 Towards a Universal Cancer Immunotherapy

6.9 New Strategy May Improve T-Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors

6.10 Immunotherapy linked to increase in Medicare spending

6.11 Immunotherapy Effective with Ovarian Cancer

6.12 Cancer Immunotherapy Granted Fast Track

7 Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies

AbbVie

Achilles Therapeutics

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Adagene

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adicet Bio

ALX Oncology Holdings

Ambrx Biopharma

Amgen

Apexigen

Arcus Biosciences

argenx

AstraZeneca

Atreca

Avalo Therapeutics

Avid Bioservices

Bavarian Nordic

BioAtla

Biogen Inc.

BioNTech

Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Candel Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences

Celldex Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Cullinan Oncology

Eli Lilly

EOM Pharmaceuticals

Evaxion Biotech

Genenta Science

Gilead Sciences

Gracell Biotechnologies

Greenwich LifeSciences

Gritstone bio

Harpoon Therapeutics

ImmunityBio

Immunocore Holdings

Immunome

IMV Inc

Incyte

Indaptus Therapeutics

Instil Bio

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Marker Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Merus

Moderna

Mustang Bio

Nanobiotix

Neoleukin Therapeutics

Novartis

Novavax

Oncorus

PDS Biotechnology

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Sensei Biotherapeutics

Senti Biosciences

Surface Oncology

Takeda Pharmaceutical

TC Biopharm

ThermoGenesis Holdings

UroGen Pharma

Werewolf Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics

Zymeworks

8 The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Therapy

8.3 Global Market by Cancer

8.4 Global Market by Customer

9 Global Immuno-Oncology Therapy Markets - By Therapy

9.1 MAB

9.2 Cytokine

9.3 Vaccine

9.4 Cell Based

9.5 Inhibitor/Agonist

9.6 Other IO Therapy

10 Global Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Markets - By Cancer

10.1 Breast

10.2 ColoRectal

10.3 Cervical

10.4 Lung

10.5 Precancer

10.6 Prostate

10.7 Melanoma

10.8 Blood

10.9 Other Cancer

11 Global Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Markets - By Customer

11.1 Pharma

11.2 Clinic

11.3 Other Customer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ohjmn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.