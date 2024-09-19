Crohn's Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 70+ Companies and 80+ Drugs

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Crohn's Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Crohn's Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Crohn's Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Crohn's Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Crohn's Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Crohn's Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Crohn's Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Crohn's Disease.



Crohn's Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Crohn's Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Crohn's Disease Emerging Drugs

Ozanimod: Bristol-Myers Squibb



Ozanimod (Zeposia) is an oral, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that binds with high affinity to S1P receptors 1 and 5. Zeposia reduces the capacity of lymphocytes to migrate from lymphoid tissue, reducing the number of circulating lymphocytes in peripheral blood. The company is currently investigating the drug for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in the ongoing Phase III YELLOWSTONE clinical trial program.



Etrasimod: Pfizer



Etrasimod is an investigational oral drug being studied for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is a selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator designed to treat immune-mediated inflammatory disorders. Clinical trials, such as the CULTIVATE trial, are evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of etrasimod in subjects with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. Etrasimod has shown promising results in inducing and maintaining remission in patients with Crohn's disease, demonstrating significant improvements compared to a placebo in clinical trials. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Crohn's Disease.



CBP-307: Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals



CBP-307 is an orally available, next generation small molecule modulator of the sphingosine-1-phosphate 1 receptor (S1P1), a G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) that plays a central role in regulating T cell movement and is a validated therapeutic target. S1P1 mediates the transit of T cells from lymph nodes into circulation and, as a result, the migration of T cells to tissues to release inflammatory mediators.6-10 CBP-307 causes T cells to internalize S1P1, trapping T cells inside the lymph nodes and preventing them from migrating to sites of inflammation.CBP-307 has high potency and selectivity11 and is designed to be the most potent modulator of the S1P1 drug class, if approved. CBP-307 has no significant activity for S1P3, a receptor subtype with known safety concerns, and significantly lower potency for S1P4 and S1P5 than S1P1. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Crohn's Disease.



IMU-856: Immunic



IMU-856 is an orally available and systemically acting small molecule modulator that targets SIRT6 (Sirtuin 6), a protein which serves as a transcriptional regulator of intestinal barrier function and regeneration of bowel epithelium. Based on preclinical data, the compound appears to represent a new and potentially disruptive approach for the treatment of intestinal diseases by potentially restoring the intestinal barrier function while maintaining immunocompetency. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Crohn's Disease.



Crohn's Disease: Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Crohn's Disease

There are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Crohn's Disease. The companies which have their Crohn's Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Crohn's Disease: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Crohn's Disease therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Crohn's Disease drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Crohn's Disease drugs?

How many Crohn's Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Crohn's Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Crohn's Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Crohn's Disease and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Anssen

RedHill Biopharma

Amgen

Pfizer

Prometheus Biosciences

AgomAb Therapeutics

Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead Sciences

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene

AstraZeneca

Mesoblast

Alfasigma

Tiziana Life Sciences

Abivax

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Cytocom, HAV Vaccines Ltd

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Stero Biotechs

Reistone Biopharma Company Limited

Qu Biologics

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Soligenix

Immunic

Atlantic Healthcare

4D Pharma

Landos Biopharma

Janssen

Roche

Eisai

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Key Products

Guselkumab

ABP-654

RHB-104

Etrolizumab

PRA-023

AGMB-129

Filgotinib

Mirikizumab

Ozanimod

Brazikumab

Remestemcel-L

Rifaximin

Foralumab

ABX-464

Etrasimod

CYTO-201

Masitinib

HAV anti-MAP vaccine

Alequel

Cannabidiol

SHR0302

QBECO-SSI

PRV-6527

PF-06651600

MT-1303

TAK-018

SGX203

IMU 838

Alicaforsen

Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron

BT-11

JNJ-64304500

E6011

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Crohn's Disease Report Insights

Crohn's Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Crohn's Disease Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

