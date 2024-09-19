Mimecast Earns a “Strong Performer” Recognition in Inaugural Human Risk Management Solutions Report

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading global Human Risk Management platform, today announced it has been recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024 report.



“People are at the heart of every organization – but human error poses the greatest security risks. As human risk rises to dominate cybersecurity conversations, it is vital that organizations can truly adopt HRM and delve into comprehensive, accurate methodology to measure that human risk. We’re excited to see leading analyst firms like Forrester dig into this expanding market and evaluate the companies leading the charge,” said Mimecast’s CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. “We're proud to be listed as a strong performer in this evaluation. Following the launch of our comprehensive Human Risk Management platform which is designed to offer groundbreaking insights into human risk, and three strategic acquisitions, we believe this recognition demonstrates validation of our vision and commitment to continue revolutionizing how organizations manage and mitigate risks brought on by employee error.”

This report finds that Mimecast:

Earns the highest scores possible in five HRM criteria: Mimecast received top scores in human risk quantification, data analysis, partner ecosystem, as well as external integrations to both identify and respond to risky events. With a commitment to channel partners and technology partners to mitigate and respond to risk, Mimecast is leading the way to HRM.

Mimecast received top scores in human risk quantification, data analysis, partner ecosystem, as well as external integrations to both identify and respond to risky events. With a commitment to channel partners and technology partners to mitigate and respond to risk, Mimecast is leading the way to HRM. Advances its HRM capabilities through strategic acquisitions: The report recognizes Mimecast’s vision for HRM following the acquisition of Elevate Security in January 2024, which was pivotal to Mimecast’s innovation strategy. Since the acquisition, the company launched the Mimecast Human Risk Management Platform and Mimecast Engage™ platform, a new human risk awareness and training solution. Mimecast’s HRM capabilities entirely reimagine conventional approaches to security awareness and considers actions, attacks, and access to tailor training and intervention to each unique employee.

The report recognizes Mimecast’s vision for HRM following the acquisition of Elevate Security in January 2024, which was pivotal to Mimecast’s innovation strategy. Since the acquisition, the company launched the Mimecast Human Risk Management Platform and Mimecast Engage™ platform, a new human risk awareness and training solution. Mimecast’s HRM capabilities entirely reimagine conventional approaches to security awareness and considers actions, attacks, and access to tailor training and intervention to each unique employee. Expands support for customers on their HRM journeys: Mimecast was recognized for committing to delivering a human risk scoring dashboard to all 45,000+ customers. Furthermore, Forrester states that organizations that have a “strong behavioral change drive” and a desire to “move beyond security awareness and training (SA&T)” should consider Mimecast.



This analyst report represents the first notable evaluation of HRM solutions and is a major milestone in the development of the market.

Expanding HRM horizons

Since bringing in Elevate Security’s advanced data-driven human risk insights and intervention capabilities, Mimecast has acquired Aware, a leading AI collaboration security platform, and Code42, a leader in insider threat management and data loss prevention, both of which have helped expand the company’s HRM capabilities.

The Mimecast HRM platform is engineered to offer security teams unparalleled visibility into their organization’s risk profiles. Built on a central risk engine, the platform is designed to address the critical intersection of humans and technology with a platform that scores users by risk and allows security teams to educate and protect the riskiest part of their employee base.

For more information on this report, visit the Mimecast Resource Library.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 45,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

