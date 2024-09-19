Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cassava Starch Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's cassava starch export value reached USD 1.03 billion in 2023. The international market demand continues to grow in 2024, with Vietnam's cumulative cassava starch export value reaching nearly USD 484 million from January to May 2024. The global market demand for cassava starch is expected to further expand in the coming years.





Vietnam's cassava starch industry has developed a complete supply chain, covering planting, processing, packaging, and export. According to the publisher, the main production areas for cassava starch in Vietnam include the Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands. The export volume of Vietnamese cassava starch has been increasing year by year, making it one of Vietnam's important export products. The Vietnamese government is actively introducing policies to support the development of the cassava starch industry and promote its exports.

Globally, the demand for cassava starch has been steadily growing as industries like food, textiles, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and feed develop rapidly. Especially with the boom in the gluten-free food market, cassava starch has become a good substitute for other carbohydrates. Moreover, the fast-growing demand for desserts has created a vast space for the development of cassava starch in this market, indicating that the demand for Vietnamese cassava starch is projected to significantly increase in the future.



Cassava starch is one of Vietnam's key agricultural products exports. Leveraging its advantages in quality, low price, and stable supply, Vietnam has become a crucial global producer and exporter of cassava starch. It is estimated that Vietnam's annual production of cassava starch reaches 2-3 million tons, with the main export destinations including China, India, EU countries, and other Southeast Asian nations.



The publisher analyzes that Vietnam's cassava starch export market spans across Asia, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with China being the largest export destination. From 2021 to 2024, the primary export destinations for Vietnamese cassava starch were China, the Philippines and Malaysia. Major companies importing cassava starch from Vietnam include Xiamen Haixia Investment Co., Ltd, China SDIC International Trade Co., Ltd, and Xiamen Port Trading Co., Ltd.



Vietnamese cassava starch is mainly used for export. According to the publisher, most of Vietnam's cassava starch exporters are domestic producers, with a smaller portion being subsidiaries of international cassava starch producers and distributors operating in Vietnam. Major cassava starch exporters in Vietnam include APF Co., Ltd, FOCOCEV Co., Ltd, and Cong Ty TNHH Ti?n Duong Tay Ninh.



Overall, with the global demand for cassava continuing to rise, the potential of Vietnam's cassava starch market is significant. As one of the primary processed products of cassava, cassava starch has a wide range of applications in food processing, chemicals, paper, and textiles. It has strong substitutability and relatively low costs, with further potential for growth.

Moreover, the Vietnamese government and relevant departments are actively supporting the development of Vietnam's cassava starch industry by improving product quality and expanding market channels, further promoting the growth of Vietnam's cassava starch export business. The publisher forecasts that Vietnam's cassava starch exports will continue to see substantial opportunities in the coming years.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Cassava Starch Export Market



2 Analysis of Cassava Starch Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

2.2 Major Destination for Cassava Starch Exports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Destination for Cassava Starch Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 Philippine

3.2.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 Malaysia

3.3.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 Taiwan

3.5 Indonesia

3.6 Singapore



4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Cassava Starch in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 XIAMEN HAIXIA INVESTMENT CO LTD

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Cassava Starch Imports from Vietnam

4.2 CHINA SDIC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO LTD

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Cassava Starch Imports from Vietnam

4.3 XIAMEN PORT TRADING CO LTD

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Cassava Starch Imports from Vietnam



5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Cassava Starch in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 APF CO LTD

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Cassava Starch Exports

5.2 FOCOCEV CO LTD

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Cassava Starch Exports



6. Monthly Analysis of Cassava Starch Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Cassava Starch Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Cassava Starch Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Cassava Starch in Vietnam, 2024-2033

Companies Featured

Xiamen Haixia Investment Co Ltd.

China Sdic International Trade Co Ltd.

Xiamen Port Trading Co Ltd.

Apf Co Ltd.

Fococev Co Ltd.

