ProStar Geocorp Expands Its Reach into Local and Regional Governments with PointMan Muni™

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Geocorp, a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, expands its reach into local and regional governments with the addition of municipalities, townships, and counties, including the Town of Owego, New York, the City of Suffolk, Indiana and Boone County, Michigan.



PointMan Muni is designed for small to medium-sized townships, municipalities, and counties striving to transition from antiquated paper-based systems to a modern digital geospatial solution. PointMan Muni enables a more effective and cost-efficient digital asset management solution for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of critical infrastructure that includes roads, bridges, sidewalks, fire hydrants, signs, and water and sewer systems.

“The majority of smaller townships, municipalities, and counties have limited resources and options for implementing traditional GIS systems in order to address the challenges they face with their current asset management operations,” said Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “It is great to see the adoption of PointMan Muni is accelerating in this sector as there are tens of thousands of small municipalities and townships in the U.S. alone that will be looking for a viable solution.”

About ProStar:



ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

