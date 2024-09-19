Bybit's bbSOL Hit $5m in Total Value Locked Within First 24h and Gets an APY Boost

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is making waves with its own SOL-based Liquid Staking Token (LST) in the global race to reinvent yield on Solana.



Bybit Web3 announced a renewed APY boost of up to 20% for a limited time from Sep. 19. This innovative liquid staking model, available exclusively on Bybit, enables users to seamlessly access Solana’s rapidly expanding ecosystem while earning staking rewards in Bybit Web3.

Since its launch on Sep.5, bbSOL , has demonstrated the immense potential of this next-generation staking solution, bridging between mainstream users on exchange platforms and the Solana ecosystem. Surpassing $5 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) within 24 hours upon launch, bbSOL has doubled the TLV benchmark since then hitting eight digits.

“We are encouraged by the love for bbSOL. It truly speaks to the global crypto community’s excitement about the future of Solana. In coming months, Bybit and our partners will be activating a series of campaigns, yield opportunities and liquidity protocols to show our appreciation for the bbSOL community,” said Emily Bao, Web3 Evangelist at Bybit.

Good for the portfolio, good for Solana

At the forefront of CeDeFi connectivity, Bybit Web3 has first-mover advantage as a major player to bridge centralized and decentralized finance for global users. Through bbSOL, Bybit is pushing the boundaries of financial freedom and inclusion for the Web3 community.



Key benefits of bbSOL:

Effortless and seamless CeDeFi access from the security of Bybit’s exchange into Solana’s growing DeFi ecosystem

from the security of Bybit’s exchange into Solana’s growing DeFi ecosystem Flexible, fuss-free access to liquidity with no lock-in : users can maintain exposure to SOL while achieving portfolio diversification

: users can maintain exposure to SOL while achieving portfolio diversification Foster a stronger CeDeFi community together with Solana: bbSOL gives users meaningful opportunities to support security and decentralization on the Solana network while earning competitive rewards



