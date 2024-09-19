Bioimplants Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $196.6 Billion by 2030 with Orthopedic Bioimplants to Account for $74.5 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioimplants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bioimplants was estimated at US$135.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$196.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.













The Global Bioimplants Market is projected to experience significant growth, with the Orthopedic Bioimplants segment expected to reach US$74.5 Billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 4.6%. Similarly, the Cardiovascular Bioimplants segment is set to grow at a 4.9% CAGR over the next eight years. The report provides detailed insights into regional growth, highlighting that the U.S. market is estimated at $40.9 Billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $34.5 Billion by 2030. Key regions for growth also include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.





















This report offers a comprehensive market analysis, covering all major geographic regions and market segments, along with competitive insights into the major players operating across different regions. It highlights the key trends and drivers that will shape the future of the Global Bioimplants Market, providing actionable insights to help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions.

Additionally, the report features independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-depth regional analysis includes insights into markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Profiles of major companies such as Alafair Biosciences, G. Surgiwear Ltd., and Induce Biologics are also provided, along with complimentary updates for one year to keep readers informed of the latest market developments.













Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $135.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $196.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Bioimplants Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bioimplants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Focus on Select Players (Total 12 Featured)

Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

G. Surgiwear Ltd.

Induce Biologics

Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plxekl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment