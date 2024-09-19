Greystone Provides $41.5 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Property in Florida

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $41,535,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® loan to refinance a 252-unit multifamily property in Winter Park, FL. The financing was originated by Haig Kilicyan and Donny Rosenberg of Greystone on behalf of White Eagle Group.



Crane’s Landing, located in Winter Park FL, is a pristine rental community that has been owned and operated by White Eagle since 2016. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, billiards room, swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball court, grilling area, and tennis court. The Freddie Mac financing is a seven-year fixed rate mortgage with five years of interest-only payments and a 35-year amortization.

“Through ongoing investments in property upgrades, White Eagle Group is enhancing living conditions and reinforcing its commitment to affordable housing across its portfolio,” said Abe Spitz of White Eagle Property Group.

“As a testament to the close collaboration with our client, our teams’ expertise and efficiency, and our knowledge and working relationship with Freddie Mac, we were able to close this financing in under 45 calendar days,” said Mr. Kilicyan.

