Radhika Lipton Appointed PCBB Chief Risk Officer, Succeeding Esteemed Leader Steve Baca





WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB, a leading financial firm dedicated to serving the needs of community-based financial institutions nationwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Radhika Lipton as Chief Risk Officer. Radhika, renowned for her expertise in bolstering organizational resilience and optimizing operational efficiency through strategic risk mitigation, will succeed Steve Baca, who is set to retire in early 2025 after nearly two decades of exemplary service.



Throughout his tenure, Steve has been instrumental in guiding PCBB’s risk management strategies, contributing significantly to the firm's impressive growth — more than doubling its assets and increasing the customer base over the past decade. Mike Dohren, President of PCBB, expressed confidence in the transition, stating, “Steve has provided excellent risk management leadership, which will enable Radhika to step into the role of Chief Risk Officer with a solid program already in place. Her background will enable us to build an even more robust compliance and oversight platform for both PCBB and our customers as we look to new market opportunities.”

Radhika Lipton brings a wealth of experience in risk management, compliance, and internal auditing from her tenure at prestigious global companies, financial institutions, and fintech startups. Most recently, she served as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Mambu Americas, Inc., and as Chief Compliance Officer at Sunwest Bank. She also founded RADD LLC, a consulting firm specializing in internal auditing and compliance, and serves as a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair at Walden Mutual Bank in New Hampshire.

Radhika is a distinguished speaker at industry conferences, where she addresses topics such as high-risk banking, compliance and regulatory standards. She stated, “I am excited to join the PCBB team as we continue to pursue new market opportunities to bring our customers to the next level of banking. I am passionate about developing and leading comprehensive risk frameworks and compliance strategies that align with business objectives and regulatory standards.”

PCBB looks forward to leveraging Radhika’s extensive knowledge and experience to enhance its risk management framework, ensuring continued success and innovation in the evolving financial landscape.

About PCBB

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve.

Our robust suite of competitive services includes cash management and international services, lending services, hedging solutions, and profitability and risk management advisory services. These solutions help community financial institutions maximize revenue, increase efficiency, and manage risk.

