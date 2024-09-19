Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
19 September 2024

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
Identification codeGB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£17.9708,395
 		Aggregated informationN/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction16 September 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, XLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Morcombe
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
Identification codeGB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£18.38480,000
 		Aggregated informationN/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction19 September 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, XLON

