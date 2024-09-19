Warehouse Robotics Business Research Report 2023-2024 & 2030: AI and ML Integration to Revolutionize Automation, Technological Advancements and E-commerce Boom Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Warehouse Robotics was estimated at US$4.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The Global Warehouse Robotics Market is projected to see robust growth, with the Mobile Robots segment expected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 11.5%. The Articulated Robots segment is also forecasted to grow at a 9.9% CAGR over the next seven years. The U.S. market is estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to experience impressive growth, with a 13.8% CAGR to reach $2 Billion by 2030. Other key regions showing significant growth trends include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report provides detailed market analysis, offering insights into major geographic regions and market segments. It covers the competitive landscape, helping businesses understand the presence and strategies of key players across different regions. Additionally, the report highlights future trends and drivers shaping the industry, providing actionable insights for companies looking to identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

The report features comprehensive data on annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030, along with in-depth regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It also profiles key companies such as 6 River Systems, Acmi SpA, and Ascension Logistics Inc., and includes one year of complimentary updates to keep readers informed of the latest developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Warehouse Robotics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Warehouse Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Robotics for Warehouse Automation Driving Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Robotics Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy in Warehousing

Rising Demand for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Warehouse Operations

Increasing Focus on Reducing Labor Costs and Improving Warehouse Productivity

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Warehouse Robotics for Intelligent Automation

Expansion of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retail Boosting Demand for Warehouse Robotics

Development of Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Enhancing Human-Robot Interaction

Growing Trend of Micro-Fulfillment Centers Driving Demand for Compact Robotics Solutions

Innovations in Robotics Software and Control Systems Offering Improved Capabilities

Increasing Deployment of Drones for Inventory Management and Monitoring in Warehouses

Favorable Government Initiatives and Policies Promoting Robotics Adoption in Warehousing

