TJO 10x10 Management Assumes Management of The Retreat RV & Camping Resort

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJO 10x10 Management is proud to announce that it has taken on the management of The Retreat RV & Camping Resort, located less than an hour north of downtown Houston in Huffman, Texas. Known for its dedication to exceptional guest experiences and innovative property management, TJO 10x10 Management is excited to bring its expertise to this premier RV destination, owned by The Signorelli Company.







The Retreat RV & Camping Resort offers guests a serene escape with easy access to Houston’s amenities. The resort features spacious RV sites, cozy cabins, and unique glamping wagons, catering to a wide range of camping preferences. With state-of-the-art amenities and a focus on creating memorable family experiences, The Retreat is the perfect getaway for those looking to relax and reconnect with loved ones.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Retreat RV & Camping Resort into the TJO 10x10 Management family,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of TJO 10x10 Management. “Our mission is to provide unparalleled service and create an environment where guests can focus on making lasting memories together. The Signorelli Company has developed a stunning, family-friendly property, and we are eager to enhance the experience for its campers.”

The Signorelli Company has pioneered green markets, exemplified vision and creativity in placemaking and developed and built the finest places where families can live, work, shop and play. Diversified in most aspects of real estate, from single- family and multifamily to retail, commercial, land development, and mixed-use projects, The Signorelli Company is recognized as a leader in Texas and is one of the largest privately held development companies in the state. Their commitment to quality and long-term value aligns seamlessly with TJO 10x10 Management’s approach to property management.

Under TJO 10x10 Management’s guidance, guests can expect a continued emphasis on high-quality service, meticulously maintained grounds, and a robust lineup of activities tailored for all ages. TJO 10x10 Management plans to introduce new programs and upgrades to further elevate the guest experience while maintaining the natural beauty and tranquility for which The Retreat is known.

For more information about The Retreat RV & Camping Resort and to book your stay, please visit www.theretreatrv.com.

About TJO 10x10 Management

TJO 10x10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10x10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10x10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10x10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit www.tjo10x10mgmt.com or premiumspaces.com.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/519784fb-e282-44ef-b976-b44733ce4dfe