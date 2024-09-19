U.S. Military Animals Market Report 2024-2030: Dogs, Cats, Casualty, Sentry, Narcotic Detection, Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Military Animals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), By Service Type (Casualty, Sentry, Narcotic Detection), By Sector (Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. military animals market size is expected to reach USD 63.8 Million by 2030, growing at 7.61% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The growth is driven by increasing demand and spending on military working dogs and increasing internal and external security threats. Dogs were trained to detect land mines at one point, but the stress of combat and the fear of unstable ground rendered them ineffective. However, they are particularly good at sniffing out drugs, weapons, bombs, and hostile soldiers.

The majority of dogs are only ever trained in either IED or drug detection-never both. The reason for this is straightforward: the more specialized the dog, the better the outcomes. Additionally, if a dog was trained to search for everything and anything, it would be difficult to determine exactly what he had located or which team to contact in response to the dog's barking signal.







Since World War II, military working dogs have been a significant component of the American armed services and have received official recognition. These dogs once could locate wounded soldiers and alert troops to approaching rivals as well as gas. Now, military dogs not only battle the enemy but also detect explosives and drugs. Additionally, according to the Department of Defence (DOD), 13% of canine recruits are born and raised in the American military due to the DOD Military Working Dog Breeding Program. The rest are acquired from top breeders throughout the world. Every year, between 50 and 90 puppies are born into this program. Military working dogs, or MWDs, put in a lot of effort every day to serve in a variety of capacities for the military, including explosive detection, tracking, search & rescue, and more.



It has been common since ancient times to use animals in battle to raise courage and aid in communications or surveillance. Pigeons, sea lions, bats, cats, insects, chickens, camels, rats, dolphins, pigs, horses, and even elephants have all been utilized historically. The dog, considered to be man's best friend, has served in the military around the world for the longest of all of these animals, but some of them are still in use today.

Due to their keen senses and unwavering loyalty, dogs are invaluable companions for soldiers navigating dangerous and unpredictable conflict zones. Belgian Malinois or German Shepherds make up the majority of military canines. However, these aren't the only breeds that can serve in the military. Among the most popular breeds, Labradors, Doberman Pinschers, Giant Schnauzers, Sheepdogs, and Collies have all performed bravely in the past.

U.S. Military Animals Market Report Highlights

By animal type, the dog segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

Based on service type, the scout/patrol search segment dominated the market in 2023, and the sentry segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

By sector, the army dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.

The army is in charge of protecting the whole landmass of the United States, as well as its holdings, commonwealths, and overseas territories

Companies Featured

Pond & Company

Shultz K9 Enforcement Inc

K9 Partners for Patriots

ExcelsiorK9

TWG Group

Us K9 Unlimited

Worldwide Canine

Cobra Canine

K2 Solutions, Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.18 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Military Animals Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing demand for military working dogs

3.2.1.2. Increasing spending on military working dogs

3.2.1.3. Increasing internal and external security threats

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of training

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. U.S. Military Animals Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Estimated Number of Military Working Dogs (MWD) in U.S., 2023

3.3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Military Animals Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Military Animals Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Dogs

4.3.1. Dogs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. German Shepherds

4.3.3. Belgian Malinois

4.3.4. Retrievers

4.4. Cats

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Military Animals Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Military Animals Market: Service Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Scout/Patrol Search

5.3.1. Scout/Patrol Search Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Sentry

5.5. Casualty

5.6. Explosive Detection

5.7. Narcotic Detection

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Military Animals Market: Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Military Animals Market: Sector Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Army

6.4. Airforce

6.5. Marine

6.6. Navy



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Participant's Overview

7.3.2. Financial Performance

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



