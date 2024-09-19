U.S. Trench Shoring Equipment Industry Research 2024: Trench Shields, Hydraulic Shores, Pipeline Installation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Trench Shoring Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Trench Shields, Hydraulic Shores), By Application (Pipeline Installation), By Region (Southwest), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. trench shoring equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 677.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030

A growing emphasis on worker safety in construction has led to stricter regulations and a focus on preventative measures. Trench shoring equipment is a highly effective solution, preventing trench collapses and ensuring worker safety during excavation work. The U.S. construction industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development. Construction is a significant contributor to the U.S. economy. According to The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America, Inc., there were over 919,000 construction establishments in the country in the first quarter of 2023.







The U.S. Census Bureau reported an approximate 10% increase in construction spending from 2023 to 2024. This growth has increased the demand for trench-shoring solutions across the country. Trench shoring is critical in ensuring the safety and efficiency of excavation and trenching activities. It involves using supportive systems, such as hydraulic shores, road plates, and trench boxes, to prevent soil cave-ins and provide a stable and safe environment for workers and equipment during underground construction. The market is experiencing growth, largely influenced by the stringent safety regulations governing construction practices. These regulations shape industry standards and practices, particularly excavation and trenching activities.



The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates that employers comply with trenching requirements laid out by the organization. This is a key factor contributing to the market growth. The OSHA standard here refers to 29 CFR* 1926 Subpart P. Moreover, safety-conscious practices promoted by companies contribute to a culture of awareness and training within the construction industry.

Workers receive training on proper trench shoring procedures, hazard recognition, and emergency response protocols. For instance, Trench Shoring Company offers trench shoring training under the name TRENCH SHORING UNIVERSITY, a part of the company. This knowledge enhances on-site safety and promotes effective utilization and maintenance of trench shoring equipment, prolonging its lifespan and reducing operational costs for contractors, subsequently driving the market.



Manufacturers are adopting several strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and geographical expansion, to increase their market share and cater to changing technological demands. For instance, in April 2024, Pacific Shoring acquired EZE Shore, Ltd., a UK-based company.

In the European market, EZE Shore, Ltd. was known for introducing a robust, lightweight, completely composite trench shoring system for trench depths up to eight feet. As part of this new transaction, Pacific Shoring also acquired the current patent rights in the U.S. and Europe. This acquisition is anticipated to help the company develop new products and position itself as an innovator in the U.S. trench shoring equipment market.

The trench shields type segment held the largest share in 2023 These can be easily adjusted to fit the trench dimensions and can be used in combination with other safety measures, such as sloping and benching. For instance, ESC trench shields offer a comprehensive size matrix with close dimensional increments, allowing for easy and economical selection of the appropriate configuration to match the trench dimensions and equipment requirements

Manhole boxes are specialized trench shoring equipment designed to support trenches and provide a safe working environment during excavation and construction projects. They are used to construct manhole chambers and install pre-cast manhole rings, offering several benefits over traditional trenching methods

In sewer and drainage line installations, trench shoring equipment is used to ensure the stability of the trench and prevent accidents. For instance, trench shields or trench boxes are used to support the trench walls and prevent collapse, while hydraulic shores are used to provide additional support and stability. Trench shoring equipment is also used to facilitate the installation of pipes and other infrastructure, such as manhole covers and catch basins. In deeper trenches, trench shields are used to provide additional support and stability, ensuring the safety of workers and the integrity of the installation

The southeast region segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. The increasing installation of natural gas pipelines in the Southeast U.S. is driving the demand for trench shoring equipment due to the region's rising focus on energy infrastructure development. The construction of natural gas pipelines requires extensive excavation, wherein the use of trench shoring equipment is critical to prevent soil collapse and ensure the safety of workers

In July 2023, ESC Group launched its latest trench-shoring equipment product line, which offers aluminum sheet piles and trench shields. Furthermore, the company's product portfolio has been increased by the introduction of ABX Series - an aluminum trench shield (known as trench box) developed by its core engineering team. This new product launch helped the company diversify its trench-shoring product offering in the U.S.

Trench Shoring Company

TrenchTech, Inc.

Speed Shore Corporation

Pinnacle Manufacturing, LLC

Pacific Shoring

ESC Group

CONQUIP

Arcosa, Inc.

Kundel Industries Inc.

Cerda Industries

