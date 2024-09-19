Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from September 16 to September 17, 2024

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 19, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM SEPTEMBER 16 TO SEPTEMBER 17, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 16/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,472 77.9203 XPAR 16/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 11,690 78.0104 CEUX 16/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,000 77.9691 TQEX 16/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,774 77.899 AQEU 17/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 9,519 78.543 XPAR 17/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 5,700 78.5788 CEUX 17/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 500 78.6348 TQEX 17/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 500 78.6501 AQEU Total 44,155 78.1811

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

12.6 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at July 1, 2024)

