Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Offers Central Air Inspection and Furnace Services as Winter Approaches

Davenport, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC is highlighting its furnace repair and installation services as the colder months approach. This is part of their ongoing effort to keep homes in the Quad Cities area comfortable and functional during winter. Founded in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has earned a solid reputation for providing reliable heating, plumbing, and air conditioning services.

Bill Durand, CEO of Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, said, "Efficient and reliable heating is essential for comfort and safety during the winter. Our team is committed to providing top-notch furnace repair and installation to keep homes warm and energy-efficient." For those interested in furnace repair and installation, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC provides free estimates for furnace replacement.

Besides heating services, the company offers a wide range of residential plumbing services. These cover common issues like clogged drains, leaky pipes, faulty toilets, and backed-up showers. The company aims to fix these problems quickly and efficiently, letting customers get back to their routines with minimal disruption.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC understands that the cost of heating and plumbing services can be burdensome. To help, they offer financing options through GreenSky®. This makes it easier for homeowners to get necessary repairs and installations without added financial stress.

The company is also celebrating its 100th year with a special promotion. Customers who mention "Happy Birthday" can get $100 off a new system installation. This offer is valid until November 30, 2023, and aims to make upgrading home heating systems more affordable during their centennial celebration.

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC runs monthly specials to help homeowners maintain their systems affordably. For instance, they offer discounts on replacing old air conditioning units, ensuring customers have reliable and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions. These monthly specials are listed on their website and offer various deals to benefit homeowners throughout the year.

The company emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance. They offer annual heating system checks and Service Partner Agreements for preventative care. These agreements cost $99 per year or $8.25 per month and include an annual furnace check, with no extra charges for after-hours or weekend service. These plans help ensure heating systems work efficiently throughout the winter, reducing the chances of unexpected breakdowns and expensive repairs.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC technicians are skilled with all types of heaters and furnaces, including high-efficiency systems, mini-splits (ductless), geothermal systems, steam heat, hot water heat, and humidifiers. By offering a wide range of services, the company aims to meet diverse heating needs in the Quad Cities area.

Their commitment goes beyond heating services. They also provide year-round plumbing services and maintenance programs. These include water heater repair and installation, drain cleaning, sewer repair, and more. Preventative maintenance plans for plumbing services are available at $119.40 per year or $9.95 per month, which includes an annual plumbing inspection.

"Keeping homes comfortable and functional is our priority," Durand adds. "Whether it's heating, cooling, or plumbing, our team of dedicated technicians provides swift and reliable services that meet our customers' needs."

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has a strong presence on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. These platforms help them engage with the community and keep customers informed about their services, specials, and promotions.

Their goal is to ensure that Quad Cities residents have access to comprehensive and efficient home services. To learn more about their services or to take advantage of current promotions, customers can visit their website or call them at 563-391-1344.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpP_awGZIWk

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC looks forward to continuing to serve the Quad Cities area with the same dedication and expertise it has provided for the past 100 years. This news article emphasizes the importance of keeping home systems in good condition as seasonal demands change. By focusing on essential services, Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC aims to build on its established reputation while addressing current homeowner needs.

###

For more information about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, contact the company here:



Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

Bill Durand

(563) 391-1344

bdurand@northwestmech.com

5885 Tremont Ave

Davenport, IA 52807