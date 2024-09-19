Celebrating Deaf Culture: Keith's Journey of Art, Advocacy, and Independence

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Health Organization’s 2021 World Report on Hearing, by 2050 approximately 2.5 billion people globally will be living with some degree of hearing loss, of whom at least 700 million will require rehabilitation services. As we mark International Week of Deaf People from September 23 to 29, 2024, we connected with Keith, who has been a part of DeafBlind Ontario Services’ Supported Independent Living (SIL) Program for over 14 years.

Keith, who is Deaf and has a developmental disability, receives personalized support from Communication Support Professionals (CSPs) at DeafBlind Ontario Services. The role of a CSP is to empower individuals like Keith by helping them to facilitate the exchange of information to assist with communication, develop communication skills, understand new concepts, gather information, and build meaningful relationships. CSPs play an active role in fostering independence and participation in all aspects of the person’s life.

With the support of his CSPs, Keith is able to enjoy being an active participant in his community. He enjoys attending social events, visiting historical sites and museums throughout Ontario, and spending quality time with friends and family. He’s also an artist—he loves painting, working on creative projects, and decorating his apartment with festive, seasonal themes.

For Keith, communication is a crucial part of his everyday life. His preferred language is American Sign Language (ASL), and he’s a passionate advocate for the Deaf community. He encourages those around him to learn ASL and often offers to teach it himself. “I wish more people knew ASL,” Keith shares. “Especially when I’m at the store, so I could chat with more people.”

As we gear up for International Week of Deaf People, Keith is excited to celebrate Deaf culture with his friends in the community. “I will be making art to celebrate Deaf culture and spending time with friends in the Deaf community”.

This year’s theme, ‘Sign Up for Sign Language Rights,’ emphasizes the importance of unity through sign languages and the rights of Deaf individuals to communicate in their language of choice. Want to learn more? Visit https://wfdeaf.org/iwdeaf2024/.

