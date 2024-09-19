DexCom (DXCM) Blamed Disruptive Sales Force Changes For Its Disappointing Q2 2024 Results And Outlook, Resulting In 40% Stock Drop And Class Action - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.



On July 26, 2024, the price of DexCom shares cratered $43.85 (-40%) after the company blamed disappointing Q2 2024 financial results and outlook on its disruptive sales force changes. Unsurprisingly, analyst downgrades followed.

Class Period: Jan. 8, 2024 – July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 21, 2024

DexCom, a leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring systems, is under intense scrutiny from investors and analysts following a disappointing earnings report. The company’s quarterly sales fell short of analysts’ expectations, prompting management to slash its full-year revenue guidance. This revision has led analysts to significantly lower their 2025 sales estimates, casting doubt on DexCom’s future prospects.

The negative sentiment surrounding DexCom has been further fueled by influential financial figures. Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” advised viewers to steer clear of the company, citing its “real bad miss” and the absence of a clear explanation for the poor results.

Securities analysts have also voiced their concerns. J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded DexCom shares from overweight to neutral and slashed the price target from $145 to $75, stating, “There’s no getting away from the fact that this Thursday’s update was a sharp turn in the wrong direction for DexCom.” Similarly, Baird analyst Jeff Johnson downgraded DexCom from “Outperform” to “Neutral” and cut the price target in half to $80, highlighting the company’s recent struggles.

Adding to the company’s woes, DexCom is now facing a securities class action lawsuit. The complaint alleges that the company made misleading statements and failed to disclose potential risks to its revenue outlook. The lawsuit claims that management concealed several known issues, including a shortfall in new patients and slower-than-expected revenue growth per patient. DexCom’s management attributed these challenges to a disruptive sales force expansion, raising questions about the company’s transparency regarding its strategic challenges.

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman has initiated an investigation into potential violations of U.S. securities laws by DexCom.

According to Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation, “We're focused on whether DexCom may have become aware of how its sales force changes would disrupt its competitive position and financial results.”

