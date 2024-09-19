Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 20.7 Bn by 2033, at 21.7% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2033.

An automotive battery thermal management system or BTMS is a device that controls the temperature of a vehicle’s battery to ensure the best performance, safety, and longevity. Its applications like keeping the battery within a specific temperature range to avoid overheating or freezing, increasing energy efficiency, extended battery life, and assuring the safe operation of electric and hybrid cars in a variety of environments.

The US Overview

The Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market in the US is projected to reach USD 0.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 20.3% over its forecast period.

The U.S. automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to grow, driven by growth in electric vehicle adoption, advancements in battery technology, and supportive clean energy policies. Also, rising consumer demand for high-efficiency, long-range EVs provides opportunities for market expansion and innovation. However, challenges like high development costs & technical complexities persist, though government incentives continue to drive progress.

Important Insights

The Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is expected to grow by USD 16.5 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 21.7%.

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2025 with a The conventional segment is set to dominate in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to leads throughout the forecasted period.

The air cooling & heating segment is anticipated to lead the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market in 2024.

is anticipated to lead the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market in 2024. The passenger vehicle segment is set to get the highest revenue share in 2024 in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

is set to get the highest revenue share in 2024 in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a 47.9% share of revenue in the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market in 2024.

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Trends

Integration of Advanced Materials : Recent developments includes the use of phase change materials (PCMs) & advanced heat transfer fluids in automotive battery thermal management systems. These materials improve thermal conductivity and efficiency, allowing for more effective heat management in EV batteries.

: Recent developments includes the use of phase change materials (PCMs) & advanced heat transfer fluids in automotive battery thermal management systems. These materials improve thermal conductivity and efficiency, allowing for more effective heat management in EV batteries. Smart Thermal Management Systems : The adoption of AI and IoT technologies in BTMS is gaining traction. These smart systems allow real-time monitoring and adaptive thermal management, optimizing battery performance and extending battery life through predictive analytics & smart-systems automated controls.

: The adoption of AI and IoT technologies in BTMS is gaining traction. These smart systems allow real-time monitoring and adaptive thermal management, optimizing battery performance and extending battery life through predictive analytics & smart-systems automated controls. Focus on Lightweight Solutions : There is a major trend towards developing lightweight BTMS to improve overall vehicle efficiency. Manufacturers are highly using lightweight composites and innovative design techniques to minimize the weight of thermal management components, improving EV range and performance.

: There is a major trend towards developing lightweight BTMS to improve overall vehicle efficiency. Manufacturers are highly using lightweight composites and innovative design techniques to minimize the weight of thermal management components, improving EV range and performance. Collaborative Industry Efforts: Industry players are collaborating largely to standardize BTMS components and interfaces, which supports interoperability and scalability, minimizing costs and accelerating the adoption of advanced thermal management solutions across different EV models and brands.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Competitive Landscape

A dynamic mix of established players and emerging innovators characterizes the competitive landscape of the automotive battery thermal management system market. Companies are focusing on developing advanced thermal management technologies to meet the growing demand for efficient and safe battery systems. Key strategies like investing in R&D, forming strategic partnerships, and enhancing product offerings to cater to several vehicle types and propulsion technologies, which drive constant improvement and innovation in thermal management solutions.

Some of the major players in the market include Samsung, Valeo, Hanon Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Chem, MAHLE GmbH, DANA, and more.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.5 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 20.7 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 21.7% The US Market Size (2024) USD 0.9 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 47.9% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Battery Type, By Technology, By Propulsion, and By Vehicle Type Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the automotive battery thermal management system market with a 47.9% share in 2024, driven by advanced lithium-ion technologies, major companies, & significant R&D. Further, the region’s growth is driven by an expanding automotive industry, rising disposable income, and encouraging government policies on electrification. With key players like Hanon Systems and LG Chem and countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, and China, Asia-Pacific is a major automotive hub. Also, Europe will hold the second-largest market share, propelled by leading manufacturers like Robert Bosch and VOSS Automotive advancing thermal management technologies.





Segment Analysis:

The automotive battery thermal management system market is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate globally in 2024, driven by factors like a high number of vehicles, accessible advanced technologies, and growth in disposable incomes. Further growing urbanization and higher spending among affluent consumers further boost this segment. While lower in comparison, the commercial vehicle segment has seen significant growth, mainly due to light commercial vehicles. Despite lower overall demand in comparison to passenger cars, it is expected to expand substantially as battery thermal management technologies enhances the performance and efficiency.





Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Segmentation

By Battery Type

Conventional

Solid

By Technology

Air Cooling & Heating

Liquid Cooling & Heating

Phase Change Material (PCM)

By Propulsion

HEVs

PHEVs

FCEVs

BEVs

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Driver

Increasing Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption : The growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales globally is driving the demand for efficient battery thermal management systems. As governments implement strict emission regulations, consumers are switching toward EVs, requiring advanced BTMS to ensure battery efficiency & longevity.

: The growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales globally is driving the demand for efficient battery thermal management systems. As governments implement strict emission regulations, consumers are switching toward EVs, requiring advanced BTMS to ensure battery efficiency & longevity. Technological Advancements : Innovations in battery technology, like solid-state batteries and fast-charging capabilities, require specialized thermal management solutions. Constant R&D efforts are driving the development of more efficient, compact, and affordable BTMS, driving market growth.

: Innovations in battery technology, like solid-state batteries and fast-charging capabilities, require specialized thermal management solutions. Constant R&D efforts are driving the development of more efficient, compact, and affordable BTMS, driving market growth. Government Incentives and Policies : Governments across the world are providing incentives, subsidies, and tax rebates to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. These policies help the BTMS market as manufacturers look to meet regulatory standards and improve vehicle performance through effective thermal management.

: Governments across the world are providing incentives, subsidies, and tax rebates to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. These policies help the BTMS market as manufacturers look to meet regulatory standards and improve vehicle performance through effective thermal management. Rising Demand for High-Performance Vehicles: The need for high-performance EVs with longer ranges & shorter charging times is growing. Effective thermal management systems are important for maintaining optimal battery temperature, thereby improving vehicle performance, safety, and battery life and driving market growth.

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Restraints

High Initial Costs: The development and integration of advanced BTMS technologies entail significant costs. These high initial investments can deter smaller manufacturers and slow down broader adoption, mainly in price-sensitive markets.

The development and integration of advanced BTMS technologies entail significant costs. These high initial investments can deter smaller manufacturers and slow down broader adoption, mainly in price-sensitive markets. Complexity and Maintenance: BTMS adds complexity to vehicle design and maintenance, requiring specialized skills and equipment, which can increase the total cost of ownership for EVs, creating a barrier for consumers and impacting market growth.

BTMS adds complexity to vehicle design and maintenance, requiring specialized skills and equipment, which can increase the total cost of ownership for EVs, creating a barrier for consumers and impacting market growth. Limited Infrastructure: The insufficient charging infrastructure in many regions impacts the growth of the EV market, indirectly affecting the need for BTMS. Without adequate help for EV charging, the adoption of vehicles demanding advanced thermal management systems remains constrained.

The insufficient charging infrastructure in many regions impacts the growth of the EV market, indirectly affecting the need for BTMS. Without adequate help for EV charging, the adoption of vehicles demanding advanced thermal management systems remains constrained. Raw Material Constraints: The availability and cost of raw materials for BTMS components, like rare earth metals and advanced cooling fluids, can be volatile. Supply chain disruptions and fluctuating material costs can impact production and increase overall market uncertainty.

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Opportunities

Growing EV Market in Developing Regions : Emerging markets, mainly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, provide significant growth opportunities as they quickly adopt electric vehicles. Expanding EV penetration in these regions drives the demand for effective BTMS solutions to ensure vehicle performance and safety.

: Emerging markets, mainly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, provide significant growth opportunities as they quickly adopt electric vehicles. Expanding EV penetration in these regions drives the demand for effective BTMS solutions to ensure vehicle performance and safety. Advancements in Battery Technology : Ongoing research and development in battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries, open new avenues for BTMS innovation. Enhanced battery performance and efficiency require advanced thermal management systems, presenting a lucrative opportunity for market players.

: Ongoing research and development in battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries, open new avenues for BTMS innovation. Enhanced battery performance and efficiency require advanced thermal management systems, presenting a lucrative opportunity for market players. Collaborations and Partnerships : Strategic alliances between automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and research institutions can drive BTMS advancements. Collaborations can lead to the developing of advanced solutions, faster time-to-market, and higher adoption of advanced thermal management systems.

: Strategic alliances between automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and research institutions can drive BTMS advancements. Collaborations can lead to the developing of advanced solutions, faster time-to-market, and higher adoption of advanced thermal management systems. Regulatory Support and Environmental Initiatives: Higher governmental support through favorable policies & environmental initiatives encourages the adoption of EVs. Regulations focused on reducing carbon emissions & promoting sustainable transportation boost the demand for effective automotive Battery Thermal Management Systems Market, providing major market opportunities.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

June 2024: Marelli unveiled secured a major contract to supply 5 million Battery Thermal Plates for BEVs, starting in 2024, across global markets.

Marelli unveiled secured a major contract to supply 5 million Battery Thermal Plates for BEVs, starting in 2024, across global markets. April 2024: Mahle secured about USD 1.6 billion in orders for thermal management modules, developing an EV range of up to 20%, and charging speed.

Mahle secured about USD 1.6 billion in orders for thermal management modules, developing an EV range of up to 20%, and charging speed. April 2024: Carrar secured USD 5.3 million Series A funding round, including new & existing investors, which will help automotive-grade EV battery modules with two-phase immersion technology

Carrar secured USD 5.3 million Series A funding round, including new & existing investors, which will help automotive-grade EV battery modules with two-phase immersion technology January 2024: XING Mobility unveiled that the company will showcase its Cell-to-Pack immersion cooling battery system at CES 2024, featuring a public safety test at full charge.

XING Mobility unveiled that the company will showcase its Cell-to-Pack immersion cooling battery system at CES 2024, featuring a public safety test at full charge. October 2023: Modine announced that the company will expand EVantage thermal management production to Europe, with its Italian facility producing systems for various vehicle manufacturers starting in 2024.

