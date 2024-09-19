RTO INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Rentokil Initial plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Rentokil Initial plc (“Rentokil” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RTO). Investors who purchased Rentokil securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RTO .



On September 11, 2024, Rentokil disclosed that it expected full-year adjusted pretax profit of approximately £700 million, compared to £766 million in the previous year, citing weaker than expected sales in North America, the Company’s largest market. Rentokil also stated that it would cut an undisclosed number of jobs in its U.S. workforce to address cost overruns. On this news, Rentokil’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $6.64 per ADR, or 21.04%, to close at $24.95 per ADR on September 11, 2024.

