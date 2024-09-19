Cytokinetics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the HCMS Scientific Sessions and the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Analyses of Effects of Aficamten on Key Clinical Outcomes from SEQUOIA-HCM to be Featured in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Presentation at HFSA

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three upcoming presentations at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society (HCMS) Scientific Sessions on September 27, 2024 and one Late Breaking Clinical Trial presentation at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place September 27-30, 2024, both in Atlanta, GA.



2024 HCMS Scientific Sessions

Oral Abstract Presentation

Title: Global Remodeling Changes with Aficamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: An Analysis of the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial

Presenter: Anjali T. Owens, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Inherited Cardiac Disease, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Date: September 27, 2024

Session Title: Oral Abstract Presentations

Session Time: 11:00 – 12:00 PM ET

Location: Signia by Hilton, Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center

Poster Abstract Presentation

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Very High Left Ventricular Outflow Tract Gradients

Presenter: Juan R. Gimeno, M.D., Consultant Cardiologist, Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca, Associate Professor, Medicine – Cardiology, Universidad de Murcia, Spain

Date: September 27, 2024

Session Title: Closing Remarks & Poster Cocktail Reception

Session Time: 4:00 – 5:00 PM ET

Location: Signia by Hilton, Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center

Title: Beta-Blocker Use and Incidence of New Atrial Fibrillation or Flutter Requiring Therapy in Post-Septal Myectomy Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients

Presenter: Morris M. Kim, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease Fellow, Oregon Health & Science University

Date: September 27, 2024

Session Title: Closing Remarks & Poster Cocktail Reception

Session Time: 4:00 – 5:00 PM ET

Location: Signia by Hilton, Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center

HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Title: Global Clinical Impact of Aficamten in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From SEQUOIA-HCM

Presenter: Martin Maron, M.D., Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Date: September 30, 2024

Session Title: Plenary Sessions - Monday Plenary Session: Late Breaking Clinical Research Session II

Session Time: 9:00 – 10:30 AM ET

Presentation Time: 9:20 – 9:28 AM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center - Georgia Ballroom 2

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing muscle biology-directed drug candidates as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in MAPLE-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM, and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

