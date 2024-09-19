Omar Harfouch’s Concerto for Peace Celebrated as a Major Success





PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omar Harfouch’s "Concerto for Peace", which took place on September 18, is being hailed as a resounding success across the music sphere. The historic event brought together classical and oriental music and a call for global harmony. Following its gala performance at the prestigious Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, the initiative has garnered international attention as the bearer of a message of peace during difficult times.



Composer, soloist pianist and award-winning peace champion Omar Harfouch greeted many of the VIP and other guests in the impressive lobby as they arrived. They included diplomats, politicians, media personalities, artists, and peace activists from different religious communities. Notable amongst the celebrities attending was iconic French actress and film producer Catherine Deneuve.

Harfouch walked onto the stage to welcome a capacity audience of over 1900, before presenting the 60-piece Orchestre Béziers Méditerranée, maestro Mathieu Bonnin, composer and co-orchestrator Houtaf Khoury, and violinist Anne Gravoin.

Strikingly, all the orchestra donned sunglasses throughout the entire recital. Harfouch, who is widely known for wearing sunglasses as a matter of course, explained as he introduced the first piece, that there was a good reason for this symbolic gesture: he wanted to draw attention to the necessity of light as the antidote to the darkness of hatred, since light and dark cannot coexist. He wanted his audience to bathe in the sunlight of hope.

The evening opened with a beautiful and resounding ‘Fantaisie Orientale’ featuring Western and Eastern instruments. Inspired by Harfouch’s infectious zest and sparkle, the audience clapped along. It was so well received that it was immediately reprised, much to everyone’s delight.

This was followed by 'Tripoli,' a heartfelt affectionate love letter to his hometown in Lebanon, where, as he described, east meets west. A video accompanied the piece, showcasing the city's diverse architecture and featuring his beloved wife, Yulia, to whom the love letter was undoubtedly also addressed.

The penultimate arrangement was ‘You save one life, you save humanity,’ which he premiered last year at the European Commission in Brussels. The title, he explained, was from the Talmud and the Qur’an, expressing how each human life is worth the same, none more than others, none less.

The final piece was the much-anticipated concerto. Harfouch told the audience that we wanted them to listen carefully to each movement and hear its message. He joked that some people had phoned him to ask who would be attending, saying, “If X is coming, then I am not!” Clearly, he said gracefully, peace is a concept that has to apply to everyone, even here.

While earlier in the performance Harfouch wore a beaming smile, exuding warmth and joie de vivre, the complex and intricate structure of the concerto, with its interplay of anxiety and anticipation, drew from him an entire spectrum of human emotions. The pain and horror of conflict - something he experienced firsthand in his childhood and which are all too evident today - were often etched on his face. Yet, at other moments, as discordant tones transformed into harmony, there was a palpable sense of relief and resolution, reflecting the concerto's message: peace is the fruit of transformative work.

The concerto's conclusion unfolded in a powerful resolution, where the lingering tension of conflict was gradually dissolved into a triumphant, yet fragile, harmony—expressing both the lingering anxiety of past strife and a profound hope for a peaceful future. The final notes resonated with a bittersweet sense of relief, leaving the audience with a reminder that peace, though hard-won, is within reach.

Following a standing ovation, Harfouch stood alone before the audience, raised his arms, and said, “Now it is time for you to respond to the call for peace.” They stood as a 30-strong chorale lined the aisles and sang a thrilling, exquisite harmony on their behalf, serving as a call to action, to commitment to change.

Speaking about the importance of the initiative, Harfouch notes, “This event has shown me just how powerful music can be in bringing people together. I hope ‘Concerto for Peace’ keeps inspiring a world united in harmony. We hope to contribute to a global conversation that emphasizes understanding and unity over division.”

Later this year, the ensemble is slated to expand the concerto’s reach with performances scheduled at the United Nations office in Switzerland, the Vatican, the Italian Parliament, and other key locations across Europe and Asia. Each concert will be tailored to address local issues while reinforcing the profound message of peace and unity. The initiative is expected to attract even more attention in the coming months, as it aligns with broader efforts to bring cultural diplomacy into the mainstream of international relations.

"Peace is not an abstract concept; it’s something we must actively pursue," Harfouch remarks. "By using music as our vehicle, we hope to inspire individuals, communities, and leaders to come together in the spirit of cooperation. This is just the beginning of a long journey toward harmony."

