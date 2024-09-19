California Water Service Launches 11th Annual School Conservation Education Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water), in partnership with DoGoodery, has launched its 11th annual water conservation education program for schools and students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Tap Into Learning offers multiple opportunities for students, classrooms, and school-based clubs in Cal Water service areas to engage in activities related to water conservation and sustainability throughout the 2024-25 academic year.



Program components include:

Aqua Adventures, which offers free water-and nature-based field trips for upper elementary classrooms, grades 4-6, in Cal Water service areas. Teachers simply enter their classroom online for a chance at one of 12 annual field trips.

which offers free water-and nature-based field trips for upper elementary classrooms, grades 4-6, in Cal Water service areas. Teachers simply enter their classroom online for a chance at one of 12 annual field trips. A Splash of Creativity , an art competition in which students submit original artwork focused on caring for water. This competition is open to individual students in grades K-12 living or attending a school in a Cal Water service area and offers multiple tiers of awards.

, an art competition in which students submit original artwork focused on caring for water. This competition is open to individual students in grades K-12 living or attending a school in a Cal Water service area and offers multiple tiers of awards. Water Smart Grants, offering $100 grants to teachers proposing classroom water projects. Applications are open year-round to teachers in grades 4-6 in Cal Water service areas.

offering $100 grants to teachers proposing classroom water projects. Applications are open year-round to teachers in grades 4-6 in Cal Water service areas. H 2 Oath, which enables individual students or classrooms to commit to water conservation pledges and learn more about this topic. Additional opportunities are available for participating classes.

“We are pleased to see students all over California continue to be inspired to care for water and become ambassadors for water resource sustainability and conservation year after year,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “We are even more pleased our Tap Into Learning program helps facilitate this education and advocacy in students and teachers across our service areas, who will lead us into the future.”

"We deeply value Cal Water's unwavering leadership in water conservation, especially in fostering youth engagement," said Christiane Maertens, Founder and CEO of DoGoodery. "With Cal Water's continued support, Tap Into Learning is expanding to offer even more students the chance to connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of water in our daily lives. Together, we’re sparking curiosity and awareness in the next generation and the role today's youth can play in caring for water and shaping a brighter future.”

For more information about the program and eligibility requirements, visit challenge.calwater.com .

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2 million people statewide through 497,700 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,100+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

About DoGoodery

DoGoodery is a full-service agency that provides customized strategies and services to help its customers reach their impact goals. Its expertise spans a wide range of critical social areas with a foundation in business, and it collaborates with customer teams to custom-design innovative strategies and seamlessly manage and execute the work. For more information, visit www.dogoodery.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434