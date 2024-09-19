National Association of Realtors® Announces New “Consumer Guide” Series

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced a new series of consumer resources designed to help agents who are Realtors® empower home buyers and sellers following recent practice changes. To date, NAR has published six installments in the series and will continue to release new resources in the weeks ahead.

“At the heart of what we do as Realtors® – who abide by a strict code of ethics – is protect and promote the interests of our clients,” said Kevin Sears, President of the National Association of Realtors®. “We are committed to making the process of buying or selling a home as transparent and seamless as possible for clients, and this new series of guides provides an exceptionally clear roadmap for the process of working with an agent who is a Realtor®.”

The following guides are currently available – in English and Spanish – on NAR’s website:

For more information and the latest consumer resources, please visit facts.realtor.

