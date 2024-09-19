SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 third quarter financial results after market close on October 2, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place October 3, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).
During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide a summary of the company’s third quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.
Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. Conference call participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.
The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers: 1-844-763-8274
International callers: 1-647-484-8814
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript or replay of the call, please visit https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ or email info@novagold.com.
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com