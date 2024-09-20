Steno Appoints Former Clover, WeWork, and Uber Executive, Prabhdeep Singh, as Chief Operating Officer

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steno, the tech-enabled provider of legal support and court reporting services, today announced the appointment of Prabhdeep Singh as Chief Operating Officer. Singh brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth technology companies to the role at Steno, where he will be pivotal in driving operational excellence, accelerating the company’s ambitious growth plans, and helping the company to strengthen its leadership in legal support, transcript analysis, and court reporting services.

”Prabhdeep’s proven track record of growing and leading high-performing teams and his deep understanding of scaling operations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market reach and deliver exceptional value to litigators,” said Steno CEO Greg Hong. “This year our business grew by 119% YoY, and we have launched industry-leading products, including Transcript Genius. With his extensive operations experience across a range of technology sectors, Prabhdeep is ideally suited to lead Steno’s next evolution of delivering excellent experiences to our clients through innovative technology and white-glove service, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Steno leadership team.”

Singh’s appointment reflects Steno’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team with diverse backgrounds who can continue to drive over 100% YoY growth. With Singh’s operations expertise on board, Steno is well-positioned to capitalize on the massive opportunity to improve the delivery of legal support services through a focus on purpose-built technology, a concierge approach to service, and industry-changing payment options.

“I’m thrilled to join Steno at this pivotal moment of rapid growth,” Singh stated. “The company’s groundbreaking technology is revolutionizing the way litigators handle and analyze crucial information. With my experience, I’m confident in my ability to contribute to Steno’s expansion.”

“Greg’s leadership and the team’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier solutions to the legal services market drew me to Steno. The strategic approach Steno’s leadership has taken to leverage the company’s exceptional product-market fit, exemplified by the launch of Transcript Genius, Steno Connect, and DelayPay, is both audacious and inspiring. These innovative solutions address longstanding pains for litigators, demonstrating Steno’s commitment to excellence in legal technology and litigation support services.”

Singh is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of leading operational excellence in high-growth environments. He has held leadership positions at various technology companies, including Clover, WeWork, and Uber. He most recently served as Operating Partner at Armory Square Ventures, where he was a board member, portfolio advisor, and member of its investment committee. His prior roles also include serving as Global Head of Marketplace at WeWork, Head of Enterprise at Uber Eats, and Chief Growth Officer at Clover Health.

Singh’s appointment rounds out Steno’s executive team, which includes Greg Hong (Co-Founder and CEO), Dylan Ruga (Co-Founder, President, and CLO), Dan Anderson (Co-Founder, CTO, and CISO), and Carly Savar (General Counsel). Hong, Ruga, and Anderson co-founded Steno in 2018 with a mission to revolutionize the legal support service industry by reimagining the traditional court reporting agency model.

ABOUT STENO

Founded on the simple idea that deposition services shouldn’t be an obstacle when trying to win a case, Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions.

To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit https://steno.com.



STENO AGENCY, INC. MEDIA CONTACT

Leigh Stewart

+1-210-369-8223