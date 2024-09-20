Richtech Robotics Introduces Scorpion, an AI-Powered Single-Arm Beverage Service Robot, and Announces Distribution Partnership for 500 Robots Over Five Years

Leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing and offering personalized drinks, Scorpion is expected to save costs, generate revenue, and provide an unforgettable customer experience





LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, today launches Scorpion, its AI-powered, single-arm beverage service robot. Providing customized drink recommendations based on preferences and mood, Scorpion leverages NVIDIA AI technologies to support its cocktail and wine tasting programs.

Additionally, Richtech Robotics signed a distributor agreement with Park 34 Liquor Store Inc., under which the distributor has agreed to sell a minimum of 500 Scorpion units over five years, followed by a minimum of 500 units per year annually. Scorpion will make its debut on September 26th at Park 34 Liquor Store Inc.’s 1936 Wine and Spirits store in New York, NY, where it will offer a variety of wine and liquor tastings for customers.

Scorpion is designed with the ability to engage with customers, and its interactive personality and entertaining presence provide an unforgettable, novel experience. It is developed to provide consistent beverage quality and service and to be adaptable to many environments. Created to offer advanced service and a viral experience, the robot is expected to save costs and generate revenue for companies. As an end-to-end solutions provider, Richtech Robotics will work closely with clients to implement Scorpion into their businesses, from conception to installation and ongoing support and service.

“We are focused on providing solutions that streamline operations, increase efficiency, and create cash flow for our clients. With that focus, we are proud to unveil Scorpion, sleek in design, agile in its offerings, and eye-catching for customers,” said Matt Casella, Richtech Robotics President. “By incorporating NVIDIA technologies with our own capabilities, we are helping elevate the industry to a new standard of precision and service.”

NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI technologies have been integrated into Scorpion to further enhance the robot. Using the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform and NVIDIA DeepStream software development kit, Scorpion delivers advanced body movement detection with over 95% accuracy. Additionally, it uses NVIDIA Isaac ROS accelerated libraries and virtual cameras for accurate obstacle avoidance and object recognition, optimizing path planning for safe and efficient operation in complex environments. Scorpion tests and validates the entire software stack in the NVIDIA Isaac Sim reference application for physically-based simulation.

“We are excited to partner with Richtech Robotics and introduce Scorpion to our clientele. The combination of AI-powered customization and efficient service that Scorpion offers will bring a new level of innovation to the beverage industry,” said Damian Phillip, Vice President of Park34 Liquor Store Inc. “We believe this partnership will not only further augment customer experiences but also provide a competitive edge to businesses looking to modernize their operations.”

Being a single-arm solution, Scorpion is lower in cost and has a smaller footprint than Richtech Robotics’ ADAM humanoid robot. It also features a screen that allows clients to customize and display digital content.

More information about the Scorpion can be found at www.richtechrobotics.com/scorpion .

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Park34 Liquor Store

Park34 Liquor Store Inc. proudly owns 1936 Wine & Spirits, a wine cellar established in 1936. Located in the heart of New York, 1936 Wine & Spirits is a large luxury wine cellar and tasting venue in Manhattan. With a rich heritage and dedication to exceptional quality, the wine cellar offers an extensive collection of premium wine and spirit selections. Each month, the cellar hosts exclusive tasting events, showcasing a diverse array of wine and spirits from around the world for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

