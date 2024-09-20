OKX Reimagines Onchain Experience at TOKEN2049: Revamped Wallet and Co-Designed Legend Reborn McLaren Race Car Livery Take Center Stage

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company, reimagined the onchain experience at TOKEN2049 Singapore this week by unveiling a revamped OKX Wallet, launching a new Legend Reborn race car livery with McLaren Racing, and engaging with thousands of industry attendees at side events and through product showcases.

Highlights of OKX at TOKEN2049 included:

Reimagined OKX Wallet: On day one of TOKEN2049, OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique unveiled the reimagined OKX Wallet during the 'Be a Challenger' panel with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris at the OKX Main Stage. The revamp includes a new interface, expanded token discovery for millions of cryptocurrencies and collectibles, plus access to more than 100 blockchains.

OKX CMO Haider Rafique moderated a panel on 'The Next 3 Years in Crypto' at the OKX Main Stage, featuring industry leaders including Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin, OKX Founder and CEO Star Xu, and Circle Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman Jeremy Allaire. Additionally, OKX Chief Legal Officer Mauricio Beugelmans participated in the 'Navigating Crypto Crime in 2024' panel alongside Chainalysis Co-Founder and CEO Michael Gronager, M2 Exchange CEO Stefan Kimmel and The Digital Chamber Founder and CEO Perianne Boring. Community events: Through TOKEN2049 side events like "The Carnival by OKX Wallet ft. Memecoin Summit" and "SWAP to the FUTURE," the OKX Wallet team collaborated with industry leaders such as Polygon, Aptos, 1inch, Fractal, Google and Uniswap. These community events aimed to unite Web3 key opinion leaders, creators and enthusiasts via immersive events and panel discussions featuring visionaries such as Polygon Labs Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal, 1inch Co-Founder Sergej Kunz and Monad Labs Co-Founder and CEO Keone Hon.





TOKEN2049 Singapore was the largest event of its kind this year, welcoming over 20,000 attendees. The conference included 7,000+ companies, 300+ speakers, 400+ exhibitors and more than 70% of C-suite leaders in the industry.

