Financière de Tubize - Transparency notification

Publication concerning a transparency notification
(article 14, first paragraph of the law of 2 May 2007 concerning the publication of significant participating interests)

Press release - Regulated information

Brussels, 20 September 2024 - 8:00 CET

Summary of the notification
Financière de Tubize has received a transparency notification dated 17 September 2024, as a result of which, on 1 August 2024, Barnfin SA acquired 11,744 shares from Jonkheer van Rijckevorsel, which consequently leaves the concert consisting of FEJ SRL, Baron Daniel Janssen, Altaï Invest (company controlled by Mrs Evelyn du Monceau), and Barnfin SA (non-controlled company). This has no impact on the number of shares held in the concert party, which remains unchanged.
As a result of this acquisition, Barnfin SA was restructured and is no longer controlled by any natural or legal person.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification
  • Entering into or amending an agreement of acting in concert
  • Acquisition or disposal of control of an undertaking which holds a stake in an issuer
  • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification byPeople acting in concert
Person subject to notification
  • FEJ SRL,
  • Baron Daniel Janssen,
  • Altaï Invest SA and Countess Evelyn du Monceau,
  • Barnfin SA
Transaction date01/08/2024
Threshold crossedNone

Denominator44,512,598


 Voting rights in concert
Notification detailsPrevious notification Before the transactionAfter the transaction
 Nbr of shares%Nbr of shares%Nbr of shares%
FEJ SRL8.525.01419,15%8.525.01419,15%8.525.01419,15%
Daniel Janssen5.881.67713,21%5.881.67713,21%5.881.67713,21%
Altaï Invest SA4.918.59511,05%4.969.79511,16%4.969.79511,16%
Barnfin SA3.852.6338,66%3.903.8358,77%3.915.5798,80%
Jean Van Rijckevorsel7.7440,02%11.7440,03%--
Total 23.185.663 52,09%    23.292.06552,33%    23.292.06552,33%


Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively heldFinancière de Tubize is not subject to de jure exclusive control or joint control within the meaning of the Companies and Associations Code. However, more than 50% of its capital is held by:



a)   FEJ SRL,
b)   Baron Daniel Janssen,
c)   Altaï Invest SA, controlled by the Countess Evelyn du Monceau.
d)   Barnfin SA, not controlled,



They act in concert.


