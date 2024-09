Borregaard and the Norwegian hydropower producer Hafslund have entered into a new long-term power purchase agreement, for the period 2025 to 2034. The annual contract volume is 88 GWh, representing 10–15% of the Sarpsborg site’s annual consumption.



Sarpsborg, 20 September 2024

Contact:

Knut-Harald Bakke, Director Investor Relations, +47 905 79 164

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.