New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyInterest rateMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954829932HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2028RF
DK000954810932HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2028RF
DK000954802632GDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2027RF
DK000954799432HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01.04.2028RF
DK000954780432HDKKCita6 + 45 bp01.01.2028RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK000954837201EDKK3.5%Annuity01.10.2056
DK000954845501EDKK3.5%Annuity01.10.2046

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

