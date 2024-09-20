To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Interest rate Maturity IT/RF* DK0009548299 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2028 RF DK0009548109 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2028 RF DK0009548026 32G DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2027 RF DK0009547994 32H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2028 RF DK0009547804 32H DKK Cita6 + 45 bp 01.01.2028 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009548372 01E DKK 3.5% Annuity 01.10.2056 DK0009548455 01E DKK 3.5% Annuity 01.10.2046

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

