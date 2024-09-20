Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation (Small Molecule, Cleaning Detergent, Peptides, Proteins) Industry Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Small Molecule, Cleaning Detergent, Peptides, Proteins), By Validation Test, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Growth & Trends



The global pharmaceutical cleaning validation market size is expected to reach USD 28.40 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030

Global pharma companies are focusing their efforts on their R&D facilities and pushing for innovation to boost drug discovery and development. This new wave of transformation in pharma manufacturing is being supported by several scientific breakthroughs. The U.S. FDA is supporting these advancements by opting for a more pragmatic approach to regulation which assists the sector in accelerating the throughput of therapeutics and lifesaving medicines.





The rising demand for medicinal drugs is contributing to the surge in demand for cleaning validation to ensure drug safety, monitor residues, impurities, and other potential contaminants, which could cause cross-contamination from the previous manufactured batch. Since cleaning validation makes an integral process in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, the need for spreading awareness and educating market players of the same is growing.



The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) to spread awareness on drug discovery, approvals, and inspection management organized its inaugural ISPE APAC Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Conference in September 2019 and its second edition in September 2020, wherein, one of the key topics covered were cleaning validation and cross-contamination control.



The regulatory standards about the adoption of cleaning validation in drug manufacturing are established and revised majorly by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA is a frontrunner when it comes to developing risk-based cleaning validation standards to prevent cross-contamination in shared manufacturing facilities.



Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) followed EMA's lead and laid down its own set of new guidelines in association with cleaning validation to prevent cross-contamination and establish Health-Based Exposure Limits (HBEL) in share manufacturing facilities in June 2018. Next, an AIDE-MEMOIRE was published to outline the checklist that regulators would be meticulously inspecting.

The abovementioned factors have resulted in boosting the demand for cleaning validation for drug manufacturing companies and have positively impacted the growth of the market. Since the pharmaceutical industry is more crucial compared to other industries and non-compliance could lead to negative consequences on human health, the regulatory standards are more stringent for the companies.



Moreover, key players are focused on developing more advanced analytical testing products to improve procedures. Companies are either solely or partnering with other key players to accelerate product development.



Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Report Highlights

The small molecule drugs segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 46.1% in 2023

The product-specific analytical tests segment captured 64.5% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by the growing preference for state-of-the-art High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and UV spectroscopy among pharmaceutical companies.

North America dominated the market in 2023 owing to the high adoption of cleaning validation by pharmaceutical companies due to stringent FDA and Health Canada regulations

