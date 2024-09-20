U.S. Energy Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster, Amway, Xyience, Coca-Cola, Taisho Pharma and Many Others

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Energy Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic), By Type (Organic), By End-use, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging, By Form, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. energy drinks market size is expected to reach USD 37.83 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.1%

Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of natural and organic drinks has been driving the market. Energy beverage consumption has turned into a status symbol, especially for youth. Such consumer behavior type is expected to drive further the overall market demand. Consumption of alcohol mixed with these energy beverages is quite popular in urban areas.







Energy drinks have formed an integral part of social gatherings, parties, and celebrations. Substitute's availability is anticipated to provide a significant threat to industry growth. Energy drinks face stiff competition from aerated beverages, malted health drinks, and packaged juice.



Taurine is another major component, which is essential for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development. Energy drinks manufacturers claim that these beverages reduce muscle fatigue, ease the mental process and protect heart health. However, a scientific consensus is yet to be achieved to support these statements. Increasing awareness of health consciousness is the key driver for the growth in energy drinks demand.



Recent trends show that most of the manufacturers create product awareness through attractive advertising. These manufacturers sponsor major sports events. Red Bull undertakes marketing campaigns in major football events and Formula 1 car racing. They have been targeting the youth through extreme sports event. Distinguished sports personalities are endorsed to promote the brand. This kind of push strategy for increasing the global demand is very popular in energy drink market.



The non-organic segment was the leading revenue contributor in 2016. Due to high initial market penetration and no specific focus on the target market, these products are projected to aid the market. At the same time, people lack awareness about the choice of products and these happen to be cheaper than their counterparts. However, there has been a trend of organic substances based products that have penetrated the market.



This trend has also penetrated the energy drinks market. Since people are realizing the importance of organic compounds in their consumption habits, this segment is expected to aid its growth in the U.S., eventually will increase the growth of organic energy drinks market exponentially over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle of young population are expected to trigger market growth of on-trade distribution channel over the forecast period.



Increasing demand for convenience beverage and changing lifestyle in the region like workaholic culture, rising sports activities and increasing income are attributed to the market growth. The growing urban class has been the most attracting factor for the market growth in the U.S. The rising popularity of sports in the country has a huge potential for promoting their brand and create a sense of recognition and loyalty among the customer.



The U.S. economy is undergoing a large-scale development. Due to this there is huge demand for these energies enhancing drinks since they improve the performance of the individuals and help them to deliver better results and impact positively to the growth of U.S. energy drinks market over the forecast period.



U.S. Energy Drinks Market Report Highlights

Non-alcoholic energy drinks have led the market with a dominant share of 63.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, organic energy drinks are projected to witness growth at 9.2% CAGR.

In terms of revenue, the adults dominated the market with over 51.0% share in 2023.

The on-trade distribution channel is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The off-trade distribution channel secured the largest share with 84.4%% in 2023.

The industry is characterized by accreditation of the product, capacity expansion, capital expansion, and substantial investment decisions to improve market share. Some of the prominent companies are Red Bull GmbH, Monster Energy, and Rockstar.

Companies Featured

Red Bull

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo. Inc.

Monster Energy

Lucozade

The Coca-Cola Company

Amway

AriZona Beverages USA

Living Essentials LLC

Xyience Energy

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Energy Drinks Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. U.S. Energy Drinks Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Product Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Alcoholic

4.4. Non-Alcoholic



Chapter 5. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Non-Organic

5.4. Organic



Chapter 6. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Teenagers & Kids

6.4. Adults

6.5. Geriatric Population



Chapter 7. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Distribution Channel Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. On-Trade

7.4. Off-Trade



Chapter 8. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Packaging Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Bottles

8.4. Can

8.5. Others



Chapter 9. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. U.S. Energy Drinks Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

9.3. Energy Drinks

9.4. Energy Shots



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles

10.4.1. Participant's Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

