RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-09-20
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,715
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|1.756 %
|Lowest yield
|1.753 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.758 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-09-20
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1200 +/- 1200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,250
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,200
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|1.861 %
|Lowest yield
|1.854 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.871 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|30.00