RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-09-20
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922 
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,715
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.756 %
Lowest yield1.753 %
Highest accepted yield1.758 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-09-20
Loan1056 
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1200 +/- 1200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,250 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,200 
Number of bids14 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.861 %
Lowest yield1.854 %
Highest accepted yield1.871 %
% accepted at highest yield       30.00 



 