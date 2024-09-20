U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Report 2024-2030: Addressing Healthcare Demand Surge, Advanced Technologies and Pharmaceutical Growth Propel Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Integration Model (Vertical, Horizontal), Service (Acute Care/Hospitals, Primary Care, Long-term Health, Specialty Clinics), Facility, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. integrated delivery network market is anticipated to reach USD 3.79 trillion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.25%

The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for various healthcare services owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population. According to a recent study published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Population Reference Bureau, the population aged 65 years and above is likely to double from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. This will result in the growing adoption of healthcare-related services.







The integrated delivery network (IDN) is a pivotal solution to alleviate the healthcare burden in the U.S. The consolidation among diverse healthcare providers has enhanced the profit margins for all institutes by curbing operating costs and achieving economies of scale. As the target population continues to grow, the U.S. healthcare industry is experiencing rapid and continuous expansion. This expansion encompasses the augmentation of healthcare facilities, the adoption of advanced technologies, and an increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies, medical-surgical product manufacturers, and insurance providers in the country.



The ongoing strategic efforts of healthcare networks to merge, partner, and expand within the healthcare ecosystem have enabled them to achieve economies of scale. This is anticipated to be a driving force for the growth of the integrated delivery network market in the U.S. IDNs can be established by both large and small hospital groups.

Numerous IDNs exert significant market influence by implementing strategic measures like acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and the expansion of healthcare facilities. For instance, in January 2024, Trinity Health entered into a multi-year provider network agreement with Anthem. The objective of this agreement is to ensure sustained access to affordable healthcare for patients of Trinity Health covered by Anthem.



U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Report Highlights

The vertical integration model held the highest revenue share in the market in 2023 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The acute care segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to a high preference of acute care/hospital facilities among patients and rise in the number of surgeries performed in hospital infrastructure. In addition, various initiatives undertaken by IDNs to improve their service capability are propelling the segment growth.

The acute facilities segment led the market in the year 2023 owing to the availability of comprehensive services in IDN-owned acute care facilities

In February 2023, Providence collaborated with Interwell Health to launch a fresh value-based care initiative. This initiative aims to offer early education, identification, and support to individuals dealing with End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) and late-stage Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). It extends its support across the entire range of insurance options provided by Providence, introducing additional resources for both commercial and Medicare Advantage members.

Companies Featured

HCA Healthcare

Ascension

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Providence

UPMC

Trinity Health

TH Medical

CHSPSC, LLC

CommonSpirit Health

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.92 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.79 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing demand for value-based healthcare services

3.2.1.2. Rising demand for accountable care and clinical integration

3.2.1.3. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of healthcare professionals and interoperability issues with stakeholders

3.3. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market: Integration Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market: Integration Model Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Vertical

4.4. Horizontal



Chapter 5. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Acute Care

5.4. Primary Care

5.5. Long-Term Health

5.6. Specialty Clinics

5.7. Other Services



Chapter 6. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market: Facility Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market: Facility Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Acute Facilities

6.4. Outpatient Facilities



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning Analysis

7.3. Company Market Share Analysis

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles

7.5.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.2. Financial Performance

7.5.3. Service Benchmarking

7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g51z6n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment