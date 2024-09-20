U.S. Single Family Homes Windows & Patio Doors Industry Research 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Windows & Patio Doors Market For Single Family Homes Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use (New Construction, Refurbishment), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. windows & patio doors market for single family homes is expected to reach USD 10.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030

The growth is attributed to the increasing home renovation and remodeling activities coupled with rising consumer disposable income which is resulting in increased expenditure on home improvement.







Renovation and remodeling activities are growing due to several factors, such as aging properties, rising desire for personalization among consumers, and rising do-it-yourself (DIY) trend, which are boosting market growth. Existing old homes in the U.S. are aging, and many homes are at a point that requires maintenance, renovation, and remodeling. Consumers often invest in upgrading their homes with the latest designs and sustainable materials. These factors are expected to create growth opportunities for windows & patio doors.



The value chain of this market is characterized by the presence of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and end users. The initial stage of value chain focuses on procuring the necessary raw materials for the manufacturing products. The primary raw materials involved in the production of windows and patio doors are wood, aluminum, and vinyl. Major players in this market are involved in the manufacturing of both patio doors and windows. Furthermore, many of these companies partner with small-scale manufacturers to eliminate competition and increase their production capacities, whenever required.



These products are then supplied to the end users (people involved in new construction or refurbishment activities) via direct supply channels or third-party distributors (indirect supply channel and online supply channel). Most companies, such as, Pella Corporation sell their products through their websites, saving the cost of third-party distributors.



Environmental regulations formulated by the government are expected to affect the growth of the windows and patio doors market. Manufacturers need to comply with sustainability requirements and energy-efficient standards. Complying with these regulations may lead to higher investments in newer technologies by manufacturers, thus increasing the overall cost of production and affecting their profit margins. This factor is expected to pose a challenge to the windows and patio doors market in coming years.



The window & patio doors market in the U.S. is dominated by a few big players, such as Andersen Corporation, the Pella Corporation, and JELD-WEN Inc. who cater to most of the market segment. Many of the manufacturers have trade agreements with end-users in various application segments, which provide fewer opportunities for new market players. Additionally, the market in the U.S. is moderately capitally intensive, which restricts the entry of new players.



U.S. Windows & Patio Doors Market For Single Family Homes Report Highlights

Based on product for the U.S. windows market for single family homes, the double/single-hung windows segment dominated the market with a share of 52.8% of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2023. This growth is attributed to the fact that these windows are the most preferred choice among all types of windows on account of their flexible designs.

Based on end use, Refurbishment segment dominated the U.S. windows market for single family homes with a share of 68.9%, in terms of revenue, in 2023. The market is driven by factors such as aging properties, the desire for personalization, and the rising do-it-yourself (DIY) trend for single family homes among the population.

Based on product for the U.S. patio doors market for single family homes, sliding patio doors segment dominated the market in 2023 by accounting for a share of 43.3% of the market, in terms of revenue. Sliding patio doors offer a classic appeal, ease of operation, and the ability to provide ample natural light and ventilation, which has contributed to their growth.

The demand for patio doors in refurbishment end use was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2023. Renovations enhance the aesthetic appeal and functionality of homes and increase their resale value. This factor has driven refurbishment activities in housing units, thereby driving the market.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous major players offering a variety of products in different materials. Players are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing product quality, and maximizing production output, which is intensifying the competition among market participants. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting various strategies such as product development, acquisition, and expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Companies Featured

Andersen Corporation

Jeld-Wen, Inc.

The Pella Corporation

Profine International Group

PGT Innovation, Inc.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Starline Windows

MI Windows and Doors

Marvin

VELUX Group

Harvey Building Products

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Associated Materials Incorporated

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Windows & Patio Doors Market for Single Family Homes Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Windows and Doors market

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Overview

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1. Positive Outlook for the Construction Industry

3.6.1.2. Rising Refurbishment Activities

3.6.2. Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1. Windows & Patio Doors Manufacturing Contributes To Environmental Degradation

3.6.3. Industry opportunity

3.6.4. Industry challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. Porter's Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT

3.8. Market Disruption Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Windows Market For single Family Homes: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Takeaways

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 - 2030

4.3. U.S. Windows Market for Single Family Homes Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.1. Sliding Windows

4.3.2. Double/Single Hung Windows

4.3.3. Casement Windows

4.3.4. Awning Windows

4.3.5. Tilt & Turn Windows

4.3.6. Other Windows



Chapter 5. U.S. Windows Market For single Family Homes: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End Use Takeaways

5.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2023 - 2030

5.3. U.S. Windows Market for Single Family Homes Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. New Construction

5.3.1.1. U.S. windows market for single family homes estimates & Forecasts, for new construction, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. U.S. Windows Market for Single Family Homes New Construction Estimates & Forecasts, by Frame Material, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Refurbishment



Chapter 6. U.S. Patio Doors Market For single Family Homes: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Product Takeaways

6.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 - 2030

6.3. U.S. Patio Doors Market for Single Family Homes Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Sliding

6.3.2. Bio-Fold

6.3.3. French



Chapter 7. U.S. Patio Doors Market For single Family Homes: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Takeaways

7.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2023 - 2030

7.3. U.S. Patio Doors Market for Single Family Homes Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. New Construction

7.3.2. Refurbishment



Chapter 8. U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Market for Single Family Homes: Supplier Intelligence

8.1. Kraljic Matrix

8.2. Engagement Model

8.3. Negotiation Strategies

8.4. Sourcing Best Practices

8.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

8.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Competition Categorization

9.3. Company Market Positioning

9.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

9.5. Strategy Mapping, 2023

9.6. Company Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx34v8

