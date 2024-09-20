U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Alcohol, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, LSD

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug (Alcohol, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, LSD), By Sample, By Test Location, By States, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. roadside drug testing market is anticipated to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2024 to 2030

The market for roadside drug testing in the U.S. is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing legalization of recreational cannabis and the rise in drug-impaired driving incidents. As states legalize marijuana, law enforcement agencies face new challenges in ensuring road safety. This has led to a surge in demand for advanced roadside drug testing devices that can quickly and accurately detect various substances.







Traditional methods like urine and blood tests are being supplemented by more efficient technologies, such as oral fluid testing, which is non-invasive and provides immediate results. One of the latest developments is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into these devices, enhancing their accuracy and reducing human error. Portable breathalyzers that can detect both alcohol and drugs are also becoming more prevalent. Additionally, there is ongoing research into devices that can measure impairment rather than just the presence of drugs, addressing the issue of varying tolerance levels among individuals.



Federal initiatives and funding are further bolstering this market, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other agencies investing in the development of more sophisticated testing tools. As the U.S. continues to address the complexities of drug-impaired driving, the market for roadside drug testing is expected to expand, with innovations focusing on improving detection capabilities and ensuring the safety of all road users.



U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Report Highlights

The alcohol segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Alcohol testing remains dominant in the market due to the long-standing recognition of alcohol impairment as a significant safety concern, the presence of well-defined legal limits, and the widespread use of standardized devices like breathalyzers for accurate and reliable testing.

The breath segment captured the largest revenue share in 2023. Breath testing is the most commonly used method for detecting alcohol impairment because it is quick, non-invasive, and provides immediate results. Breathalyzers are portable, making them convenient for use by law enforcement officers during roadside checks.

The highway police segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. These officers are often the first responders at the scene of traffic stops, accidents, and roadside checks, where impaired driving is a significant concern.

Companies Featured

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Abbott.

Intoximeters

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Hound Labs, Inc.

Immunalysis Corporation

CMI Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.

AK GlobalTech Corp.

PAS Systems International, Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered United States





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jtp7r

