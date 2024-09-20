UAE Dietary Supplements Market Set for Strong Growth Through 2029: Increase in Health Consciousness and Rising Disposable Incomes Fuel Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By Region, By Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Dietary Supplements Market is witnessing a significant upsurge, with projections indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.28% by 2029. This strong growth trajectory is supported by the increasing awareness of health and wellness among consumers, paired with elevated levels of disposable income and a heightened awareness of preventive healthcare measures.







In an era marked by hectic lifestyles and urbanisation, dietary supplements in the UAE are being embraced as necessary adjuncts for balanced nutrition and overall health improvement. The market is experiencing a surge in demand due to rising consumer health consciousness, with individuals seeking supplemental solutions to enhance their well-being and prevent health complications. The expansive variety of dietary supplements available caters to a wide range of health concerns and dietary needs, playing a pivotal role in meeting the nutritional requirements of today’s consumers.



Urbanization and Lifestyle Shifts Drive Nutritional Supplementation



Urbanisation has introduced new dietary and lifestyle challenges, leading to increased reliance on dietary supplements to fill nutritional voids in the daily diet. A focus on preventive healthcare trends showcases a societal shift towards proactive measures, with the market responding through diverse product offerings and educational initiatives aimed at assisting consumers in making informed decisions concerning their health and dietary supplement use.



Challenges and Solutions in the UAE Dietary Supplements Market



The market's progression comes with its unique set of challenges, including navigating complex regulatory landscapes and bridging the consumer awareness gap. Ensuring compliance with the stringent standards set by local authorities involves diligent attention to product quality and efficacy, while consumer education initiatives are instrumental in promoting responsible use and understanding of dietary supplements.



Market Dynamics and Segmentation Insights



The market analysis reveals that adults form the largest consumer segment for dietary supplements, driven by a diverse range of health needs and a proactive approach to wellness. Product types such as vitamins are gaining prominence, while Abu Dhabi leads regional market trends within the UAE. Retail channel expansion and health and wellness trends are also influencing market dynamics, with more consumers turning to online platforms, pharmacies, and specialty stores for their dietary supplement purchases.



Acts of Vigilance and Commitment by Key Players



Key players are actively working to fortify their market position, with strategic investments in product innovation, quality assurance, and distribution networks. The commitment to delivering efficacious products compliant with health standards reflects the industry's dedication to consumer health and market growth. The market outlook remains positive, driven by the collective efforts of industry stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and regulatory bodies working together to shape a well-informed and health-conscious consumer base.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $135.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $207.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bayer Middle East FZE

Nestlé Middle East FZE

New Country Healthcare LLC

Abbott Laboratories S.A.

Ultramade Nutrition and beverages Factory

Quest Vitamins Middle East FZE

MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals FZCO

Geltec Pharmacare FZCO

Pharmatrade LLC

Medysinal FZCO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svt2c7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment