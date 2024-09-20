UAE ICT Industry Research Report 2024: $83.57 Bn Market Trends, Regional Insights, Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE ICT Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE ICT Market was valued at USD 41.36 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 83.57 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.27%

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) market spans a wide range of products and services focused on the acquisition, storage, processing, and transmission of information. This sector includes hardware such as computers, servers, and networking equipment, along with software solutions including operating systems, applications, and cybersecurity tools. It also encompasses services like cloud computing, data management, telecommunications, and IT consulting. The ICT market is essential to modern economies, underpinning communication, business operations, and information access.







It boosts productivity, fosters innovation, and drives digital transformation across various industries. Characterized by rapid technological advancements, shifting consumer demands, and substantial investments in research and development, the market features competition and collaboration among major technology firms, telecommunications providers, and software developers. As digitalization continues to grow worldwide, the ICT market is pivotal in defining how individuals and organizations engage with technology and each other.



Growth of Cloud Computing



Cloud computing is a major trend shaping the UAE ICT market. As businesses and government entities increasingly recognize the benefits of cloud services, such as scalability, cost efficiency, and flexibility, the adoption of cloud solutions has surged. This shift is driven by several factors, including the need for remote work capabilities, data storage solutions, and digital transformation initiatives.



The UAE government has been instrumental in promoting cloud adoption through initiatives such as the Smart Government program, which aims to enhance digital services and efficiency across various public sectors. Additionally, major technology providers are investing heavily in establishing data centers and cloud infrastructure within the UAE to cater to growing demand. For example, global tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud have expanded their operations in the region, providing localized services and infrastructure to support businesses.



The rapid growth of cloud computing is also supported by the UAE's favorable regulatory environment and the introduction of data protection laws that ensure the security and privacy of cloud-stored data. Businesses across industries, including finance, healthcare, and retail, are increasingly leveraging cloud solutions for data storage, application hosting, and disaster recovery. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud computing as organizations sought flexible and scalable solutions to support remote work and digital collaboration. This trend is expected to continue as businesses increasingly prioritize cloud technologies to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation.



Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning



Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are rapidly gaining traction in the UAE's ICT market, driven by their transformative potential across various industries. The UAE government has made significant investments in AI, underscoring its importance in the country's future economic and technological landscape.



The UAE's commitment to AI is evident through initiatives such as the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country as a global leader in AI innovation. The strategy focuses on integrating AI into various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, and finance, to enhance efficiency and drive economic growth. For instance, AI-powered solutions are being used in healthcare for diagnostic imaging and personalized treatment plans, while in finance, AI algorithms are being deployed for fraud detection and predictive analytics.



The private sector is also embracing AI technologies, with numerous startups and established companies developing and deploying AI-driven solutions. AI and machine learning are being utilized to optimize business processes, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. In sectors such as retail and e-commerce, AI-driven analytics are used to gain insights into consumer behavior and personalize marketing strategies. Furthermore, the UAE's focus on developing AI talent and research capabilities is supporting the growth of this market trend. Educational institutions and research centers are increasingly offering specialized programs and initiatives in AI and machine learning, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $83.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

UAE ICT Market, By Type:

Hardware

Software

IT Services

Telecommunication Services

UAE ICT Market, By Size of Enterprise:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

UAE ICT Market, By Industry:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

UAE ICT Market, By Region:

Dubai

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvx69i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment