Saudi Arabia Refined Petroleum Products Industry Research 2024

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Refined Petroleum Products Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Refined Petroleum Products Market was valued at USD 31.07 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 45.31 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include major oil companies, refiners, and distributors, which operate across multiple stages of the value chain, from refining crude oil to supplying end products to consumers. Market dynamics are influenced by global oil prices, geopolitical factors, regulatory standards on emissions, and the transition toward cleaner energy alternatives. Despite the growth of renewable energy, the refined petroleum products market remains significant due to the ongoing reliance on fossil fuels for many sectors of the global economy.





Increasing Focus on Petrochemical Integration



One of the key trends in the Saudi Arabia refined petroleum products market is the increasing integration of refining and petrochemical operations. As part of the country's Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy, Saudi Arabia is expanding its petrochemical sector, which relies heavily on refined petroleum products as feedstock. Integrating refineries with petrochemical plants allows for greater efficiency, value addition, and the ability to produce higher-value products from crude oil, such as plastics, chemicals, and fertilizers.



This trend is evident in several large-scale projects like the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) in Jubail, which integrates refining with petrochemical production. By co-locating refining and petrochemical operations, companies can better utilize by-products from the refining process, such as naphtha and ethane, to produce petrochemicals.



This not only maximizes the value derived from each barrel of crude oil but also enhances the competitiveness of Saudi products in global markets. Furthermore, as global demand for traditional fuels like gasoline and diesel is expected to decline in the long run due to the energy transition, the petrochemical industry offers a strategic growth area. The demand for petrochemical products continues to rise, driven by sectors such as packaging, construction, automotive, and healthcare. Saudi Arabia's push toward petrochemical integration positions the country to capitalize on this growing demand, ensuring the long-term sustainability of its refining sector.



This trend toward petrochemical integration is also supported by significant investments in research and development (R&D) to improve production processes and develop more efficient ways of converting crude oil into valuable chemicals. By focusing on innovation, Saudi Arabia aims to become a global leader in the petrochemical industry, further boosting the role of refined petroleum products in supporting downstream industrial growth.



Shift Toward Cleaner and Higher-Quality Fuels



Another important trend shaping the Saudi Arabia refined petroleum products market is the shift toward cleaner and higher-quality fuels. With increasing global environmental regulations and growing awareness of the need to reduce carbon emissions, there is rising demand for fuels that produce fewer pollutants and comply with stricter environmental standards. This shift is particularly evident in regions like Europe and North America, where governments have implemented stringent regulations to reduce sulfur content and other harmful emissions from transportation fuels.



To remain competitive in these markets, Saudi Arabia's refineries are increasingly upgrading their facilities to produce cleaner fuels. This involves investing in advanced refining technologies, such as hydrocracking, catalytic reforming, and desulfurization, which enable the production of fuels with lower sulfur content and higher efficiency. For instance, Saudi Aramco has been actively working on producing cleaner diesel and gasoline that meet Euro 5 standards, which have a low sulfur content and significantly reduce harmful emissions.



This trend is not only driven by regulatory requirements but also by growing consumer demand for cleaner fuels, particularly in major cities where air quality is a concern. In addition to transportation fuels, there is also a focus on producing cleaner industrial fuels such as low-sulfur fuel oil, which is used for power generation and shipping. Saudi Arabia's strategic investment in producing cleaner fuels ensures that its refined products remain in demand in both domestic and international markets.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $45.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell plc

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

ConocoPhillips

Eni S.p.A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Saudi Arabia Refined Petroleum Products Market, By Product Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

Fuel Oils

Kerosene

Others

Saudi Arabia Refined Petroleum Products Market, By Application:

Fuel

Chemical

Others

Saudi Arabia Refined Petroleum Products Market, By Fraction:

Light Distillates

Middle Distillates

Heavy Oils

Saudi Arabia Refined Petroleum Products Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Makkah

Madinah

Eastern Province

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfzhmo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment