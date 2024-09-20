U.S. Veterinary Eye Care Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029: A $102.8 Million Opportunity, Dominated by Reichert, Innovacyn, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Veterinary Eye Care Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Veterinary Eye Care Market was valued at USD 82.44 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 102.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.



The market has experienced notable growth due to increased pet ownership and rising awareness of animal eye health. This market encompasses a range of products and services designed to address various eye conditions in pets, including diagnostics, therapeutics, and surgical interventions. A significant driver of this market is the rising prevalence of eye disorders among pets, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and ocular surface disorders. As pets live longer, the incidence of age-related eye diseases has also increased, prompting a higher demand for veterinary eye care services. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) statistics, as of December 31, 2023, the total number of veterinary positions in the United States stands at 127,131. This total includes veterinarians working in various settings such as private practices, veterinary hospitals, research facilities, and academic institutions.





Technological advancements have further propelled market growth. The integration of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, such as advanced imaging techniques and innovative treatment modalities, has improved the accuracy of diagnoses and the efficacy of treatments. This has led to better management of chronic eye conditions and improved outcomes for pets. The growing availability of specialized veterinary ophthalmology services and increased awareness among pet owners about the importance of regular eye check-ups contribute to the market's expansion. The market is also supported by a surge in pet insurance coverage, which makes eye care services more accessible to a broader segment of pet owners. Veterinary clinics and hospitals are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment and training to enhance their service offerings.

In 2023, the West region dominated the United States veterinary eye care market. This dominance is attributed to several key factors. The West, which includes major states like California, Washington, and Colorado, has a high concentration of veterinary practices, including specialized clinics and hospitals offering advanced eye care services. The region's large pet population, coupled with a strong emphasis on pet health and wellness, drives significant demand for veterinary ophthalmology services. The West is home to a number of leading veterinary research institutions and training programs that contribute to the region's prominence in veterinary eye care. The presence of cutting-edge technology and a higher rate of innovation in veterinary medicine are also notable in this region. Pet owners in the West are generally well-informed about the benefits of specialized eye care, leading to increased consultations and treatments for various ocular conditions.



The West's dominant position is further supported by its high economic activity, which translates into greater disposable income and a higher willingness among pet owners to invest in advanced veterinary care. This economic factor plays a crucial role in driving the demand for specialized services and products related to pet eye health.



Increasing Pet Ownership and Spending on Pet Care

Advancements in Veterinary Ophthalmic Diagnostics and Treatments

Growing Awareness of Veterinary Ophthalmology Specializations

Limited Access to Veterinary Ophthalmologists

High Cost of Veterinary Eye Care

Technological Adoption Barriers

Rising Incidence of Eye Disorders in Companion Animals

Expanding Pet Insurance Coverage for Veterinary Eye Care

