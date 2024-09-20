Alaska Energy Metals Completes Helicopter-Borne VTEM Max Geophysical Survey and Soil Geochemical Survey at the Angliers - Belleterre Project, Quebec, Canada

Highlights:

1,568 line kilometers of airborne VTEM Max electromagnetic geophysical survey completed.

4,971 soil samples collected.

Rock sampling and prospecting carried out.

Results expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) (“Alaska Energy Metals,” “AEMC,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a helicopter-borne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (“VTEM”) Max survey over its 100% owned Angliers-Belleterre project (“Angliers”) in Quebec, Canada, and a large soil geochemical survey. Prospecting and rock sampling were also completed. The purpose of the exploration program was to identify targets that may represent valuable metallic mineralization, particularly nickel–copper deposits. Results of the soil survey and VTEM survey are anticipated to be received during the fourth quarter of 2024. This exploration work was funded from a flow-through financing completed in December 2023.



The VTEM survey was completed by Ontario-based Geotech Ltd. and consisted of 1,568 line-kilometers flown at 100-meter line spacing (Figure 1). In addition, a 4,971-sample soil program was completed across the same area as the VTEM survey (Figure 1). The soil collection, prospecting, and rock sampling programs were completed by Quebec-based Breakaway Exploration Management. The purpose of the VTEM survey is to define zones of conductive anomalies that may indicate metallic sulfide mineralization. Soil sampling was used to detect for the presence of metal ions that may reflect the valuable metallic mineral deposits in bedrock beneath. Coincident electromagnetic anomalies and soil anomalies represent compelling targets for drill testing.

Alaska Energy Metals Chief Geoscientist Gabe Graf commented: “We are pleased that Geotech and Breakaway have safely, responsibly, and efficiently carried out modern geophysical and geochemical surveys at our Angliers project in Quebec. We are eagerly awaiting survey results, which will be used in combination with planned geologic mapping. We hope that the results of our work will unlock multiple drill targets for testing in 2025.”

VTEM MAX SURVEY

Geotech’s VTEM survey is excellent for locating discrete, conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity. Full waveform recording is employed to achieve very clean early-time measurements to effectively resolve near-surface structures. This survey includes a high-sensitivity cesium magnetometer for mapping geologic structures and lithology. The radar altimeter has an accuracy of approximately one meter using a real-time GPS Navigation System providing an in-flight accuracy up to 1.5 meters.

Figure 1. VTEM survey and soil sampling grids on 1st derivative magnetic data. (Source of base image magnetic data: Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts).

QUALIFIED PERSON

Gabriel Graf, the Company’s Chief Geoscientist, is the qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers – Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

