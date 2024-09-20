U.S. Dental Services Market Review and Forecast 2019-2029: Southern U.S. Dominating with Rapidly Growing Population and Increasing Oral Health Awareness

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dental Services Market 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States' Dental Services Market was valued at USD 148.12 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 197.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR 5.06% during the forecast period.

The market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in dental technology, increased awareness of oral health, and a rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The growing prevalence of dental diseases is primary drivers for increasing the demand of this market, for instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2024, approximately 57 million Americans reside in areas designated as dental health professional shortage areas, with roughly 67% of these shortages occurring in rural communities.

This market encompasses a wide range of services, including preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic procedures, orthodontics, and oral surgery. The emphasis on preventive care, such as regular dental check-ups, cleanings, and fluoride treatments, has been crucial in maintaining oral health and preventing more severe dental issues. Restorative treatments, including fillings, crowns, bridges, and implants, address dental problems resulting from decay, trauma, or disease.

The advent of new materials and techniques has improved the effectiveness and aesthetics of these treatments. Cosmetic dentistry, focusing on enhancing the appearance of teeth and smiles, has seen a surge in popularity. Procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and bonding cater to patients seeking aesthetic improvements, contributing significantly to market growth.







Orthodontics, traditionally dominated by braces, has evolved with the introduction of clear aligners, offering a less noticeable alternative for teeth straightening. This innovation has broadened the appeal of orthodontic treatments among adults, further fueling market expansion. Oral surgery services, including extractions, root canals, and periodontal surgeries, remain essential for addressing complex dental issues. Technological advancements, such as digital imaging, CAD/CAM systems, and laser dentistry, have revolutionized dental practices, enhancing precision, efficiency, and patient comfort.

The integration of tele-dentistry has also expanded access to dental care, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The increasing prevalence of dental insurance and employer-sponsored dental plans has made dental services more accessible and affordable for a larger segment of the population. Government initiatives and public health campaigns promoting oral hygiene and preventive care have further supported market growth.

Southern U.S. dominates the United States Dental Services Market. This dominance can be attributed to several key factors that contribute to the overall growth and demand for dental services in the area. The South has a rapidly growing population, driven by both migration and a high birth rate. This demographic expansion increases the demand for dental services as more individuals seek preventive care, cosmetic procedures, and restorative treatments. The region's diverse population also creates a broad market for various dental specialties, including orthodontics, periodontics, and cosmetic dentistry.



The South is experiencing a rise in disposable income and a growing emphasis on oral health awareness. As residents prioritize their health and aesthetics, they are more likely to invest in dental services, including preventive care and elective procedures like teeth whitening and dental implants. The region benefits from a competitive landscape of dental practices, including a mix of large dental chains and independent clinics. This competition enhances service availability and affordability, making dental care more accessible to the population.

Public health initiatives aimed at improving oral health, particularly in underserved communities, further support the growth of dental services in the South. As awareness of the importance of oral health continues to rise, the demand for dental services in this region is expected to remain strong, solidifying its position as the dominant market in the United States.



