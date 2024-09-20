Data Bus Business Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $26.7 Billion by 2030 - Development of Smart Cities Propels Innovations in Data Bus Infrastructures

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Bus - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Bus was estimated at US$20.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$26.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







As technological demands evolve and the need for faster processing and increased bandwidth grows, the data bus must also advance to accommodate higher data volumes and ensure efficient connectivity without delays or data loss.

The growth in the data bus market is driven by several factors, chiefly the rapid pace of technological innovation and the increasing volume of data generation and consumption. As devices become more interconnected and industries further integrate automation, the demand for sophisticated data bus systems capable of managing extensive and reliable data transfers continues to rise.

The expansion of cloud computing and data centers also demands advanced data bus technologies that can support extensive networks of servers and storage systems efficiently. Moreover, consumer behavior, particularly the growing use of streaming services, smart home technologies, and online gaming, necessitates high-performance data buses capable of supporting seamless and instant data communication. These diverse demands collectively fuel ongoing advancements in the data bus technology sector, ensuring its critical role in the infrastructure of modern digital technologies.



How Have Technological Advancements Shaped Modern Data Bus Designs?



Technological advancements have profoundly influenced the evolution of data bus designs, adapting to meet the needs of increasingly high-performance computing systems. The transition from parallel to serial data transmission has been a critical development, enhancing both the speed and efficiency of data buses while minimizing their complexity and vulnerability to interference and data corruption.

Today's data buses, such as Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) and Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA), provide high-speed data transfer rates essential for supporting bandwidth-intensive applications such as video streaming, complex simulations, and extensive data processing. These modern buses are designed to be both scalable and flexible, accommodating a wide array of devices and ensuring systems are prepared for future technological advancements and expansions.



What Role Does the Data Bus Play in Emerging Technologies?



The data bus is foundational in supporting the rapid development and deployment of emerging technologies that depend on swift and efficient data transfer. In scenarios like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), where vast amounts of data must be processed and analyzed, the data bus enables critical connectivity.

For example, autonomous vehicles depend on sophisticated data bus systems to process real-time information from sensors and cameras, allowing for immediate computational responses necessary for vehicle operation. Likewise, AI and machine learning rely on data buses to efficiently handle large datasets, facilitating quick transfers between storage and processors to train models and execute algorithms effectively. The robustness of the data bus thus directly impacts the feasibility and performance of cutting-edge technologies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AFDX / ARINC 664 Protocol segment, which is expected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The ARINC 429 / 629 Protocol segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $5.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.5% CAGR to reach $4.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amphenol Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Corning, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Bus - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Scalable and Secure Data Communication Systems Accelerates Market Growth

Advanced Aerospace Applications Propel Demand for High-Speed Data Bus Technologies

Growing Importance of Real-Time Data Transmission Sets the Stage for Data Bus Enhancements

Integration of Data Bus Technology in Public Transportation Spurs Market Opportunities

Development of Smart Cities Propels Innovations in Data Bus Infrastructures

Growing Trend of IoT Integration in Industrial Systems Expands Data Bus Applications

Shift Towards Autonomous Vehicles Bodes Well for Advanced Data Bus Architectures

Increasing Use of UAVs in Military and Commercial Sectors Strengthens Data Bus Demand

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)

Amphenol Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Corning, Inc.

Data Device Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Nexans SA

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htl922

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment